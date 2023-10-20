‘Gen V’ Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Ranking The Most WTF Moments

Warning: Spoilers for ‘Gen V’ episode six are below. Gen V just revealed its endgame and boy, is the superhero community in trouble. In episode six’s “Jumanji,” the group takes an unwelcome trip down Cate’s memory lane, navigating mind-wiping potholes and more than a few shocking revelations as they work to forgive her of her many trespasses and get the hell out of her head. Meanwhile, Sam and Emma reconnect in the strangest way possible while Dean Shetty enacts her ultimate evil plan — to give every supe a deadly case of chicken pox. Here is where our f*cked up leaderboard sits after episode three.

6. Muppet Sex Like man’s capacity for violence and the growing cost of ethically sourced avocados, Gen V’s appetite for weird, kinky sex scenes should not shock us at this point. We’ve witnessed cocksplosions, orgasmic marathons via human vibrators, and size differentials that defy the laws of nature – a woman turning into a Muppet mid-coitus is pretty on brand. It’s also a real mood killer, not for Sam or Emma who seem to enjoy their hook-up despite the doll transmutations, but certainly for us. 5. The Return Of Golden Boy Luke Riordan’s blaze of glory going out party happened too soon in the season, so it was nice to get a glimpse of Golden Boy again – even if it’s just a figment of Cate’s collapsing psyche. His problems with Brink apparently ran deep, as did his knowledge of Andre’s sextracurricular activist with his girlfriend. 4. Cate’s Past When it comes to misunderstood superheroes, there’s Wanda Maximoff, Cate Dunlap, and then everybody else. As her brain implodes, her friends are treated to a greatest hits montage of the most depressing, self-esteem-destroying moments in her young life. Her brother’s disappearance, her mother’s fear, abuse, and imprisonment, and Dean Shetty’s manipulation when she was at her lowest all play on a loop. It doesn’t absolve Cate of her role in what’s happened, but it does entitle her to go full Scarlet Witch in the Multiverse of Madness on Godolkin University and its crooked staff.