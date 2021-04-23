A lot of very famous people worked at County General Hospital over ER‘s 15-season run: Julianna Margulies, Ming-Na Wen, Linda Cardellini, Angela Bassett, and of course John Stamos. But the most famous was George Clooney, who played Dr. Doug Ross on the NBC medical drama until he left in season five to become an Oscar-winning actor.

Would he ever consider returning for a reboot?

“I don’t know. The hardest part is that when you look at the show and consistently over so many years — it would be hard to say that you could do it at the level that we did it,” Clooney said during a virtual cast reunion on Thursday. “I’m not sure that that’s available.” He added, “I’m not sure [about a reboot]… It’s hard to catch lightning again.”

But Clooney has been re-watching ER with his wife, Amal, a decision he now regrets. “This has been a very, very disastrous thing for me because I forgot all of the terrible things I’d done as Dr. Ross,” he joked. “My wife keeps going, ‘Is that it? Are you done? Season three, do you finally settle down with Nurse Hathaway?’ It’s been a disaster for my marriage.” Nurse Hathaway was played by Margulies, who admitted during the reunion that she had a “crush” on Clooney. Join the club.

The chemistry that erupted between Margulies and actor George Clooney turned them into one of TV’s hottest on-screen couples. “That can’t happen if you don’t have a crush on each other,” Margulies allows. “And with George and me, it was so organic. I was just supposed to be a guest star, number 39 on the call sheet. But he treated everyone the same.”

Also in attendance for the reunion, which benefitted Waterkeeper Alliance: Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks), among others. You can watch it below.

Also, watch ER! It’s a good show that people don’t talk about enough.

