The world got a little worse the day advertisers stopped being Don Draper types impassively manipulating the public for monetary gain while drinking away their guilt, and instead became doe-eyed cultists convinced that they were actually making the world a better place. We all know advertising works, but you’re not supposed to believe it. That snapped into focus again this week with a ginned up supposed controversy over, what else, a woke razor ad.
Did you spend the week trying to avoid this entire idiotic story? You’re not alone, and you’re not wrong. In fact, I wouldn’t blame you for instantly clicking away right now.
This allegedly all started when Proctor and Gamble (the massive multinational conglomerate that owns Gillette) released a two-minute, buzz-word filled ad that could basically be boiled down to “bullying. toxic masculinity. sexual harassment. if you agree that these things are bad, buy a razor.” If you have not seen it, here you go…
(Gillette has clearly taken the Krassenstein/Seth Abramson approach — loudly shouting something obvious and demanding to be applauded for it.)
All of this is basic advertising stuff and wouldn’t be worth mentioning if not for a BIG CONTROVERSY. And so, we learned, people were pissed. News outlets from the AP to the BBC to NPR trumpeted big headlines about how this ad had stirred uproar, provoked backlash, generated controversy, destroyed feminists, and so forth. All of these stories cited random social media accounts of dubious import to support their theses. @a9ri broke down the BBC’s sources here. Meanwhile, NPR embedded in its story this pro-Gilette account of 258 followers, this alleged boycotter with 32 followers, this one with nine followers, and a handful of other no-name randos. Almost all of the stories mentioned Jessica Chastain for some reason (it’s a quirk of the internet that she and Josh Gad always seem to show up in the middle of seemingly unrelated news stories).
Thank you Vince for talking sense. I read a comment that said the goal of this commercial wasn’t to sell ads, it was a “short film that was sponsored by Gillette” which is so insane especially with the giant Gillette razor blades everywhere.
It’s especially pointed the fact that the message is so broad only crazies would disagree and yet people are applauding.
And yet thousands of people ARE disagreeing…so what does that say?
You get to look like you care and you get the additional benefit of the controversy echo. Really, it’s brilliant because it plays on the Twitter culture we live in. Your marketing dollars get exponentially stretched by dummies who do the work for you.
Or maybe Gillette is hip to the fact that women spend more time with razors than men do nowadays.
*still exfoliating and defoliating and dehairing in the backyard with a sharp rock Gattaca-style in a manner that Gore Vidal might appreciate were he to watch from the afterlife*
This article so perfectly summarizes my thoughts on media, ads, our current ‘culture’….I want to print it out, mash it into a fine paste, boil, reduce, and inject into my veins. This article will be bookmarked and put into favorite links to send to any an everyone I know whenever they lose their shit over nothing. Well done sir.
Most importantly, they got Super Bowl level coverage without buying Super Bowl ad time.