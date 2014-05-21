Gillian Jacobs Will Be Reverse Britta-ing HBO’s ‘Girls’ Next Season

Getty Image

According to TV Line, former Community cast member Gillian Jacobs will join Lena Dunham and company on HBO’s Girls next season as a character named Mimi-Rose Howard, in an episode titled “Mimi-Rose.” I wonder who it’s about.

For those of you keeping score, this makes two former Community cast members who have been recruited by Girls, as Jacobs joins Donald Glover in making the trip from Greendale to NYC. That’s officially a trend. I think you see where I’m headed with this. And we know he has time on his hands, so there’s no excuse. Do it, Lena Dunham.

DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO IT.