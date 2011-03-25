‘Girlfriend, I’ma See Yer Cookie!’

The video below is a preview for Lifetime’s “Glamour Belles,” a reality show about a dress shop in Tennessee that caters to women in beauty pageants. The star is proprietress Joann, owner of the “nationally renowned” Joann’s Gowns, and she has all the sass that Lifetime’s viewers — that is, gays and lonely women — could possibly want.

Joann’s exuberance is especially delightful considering the ocean of cheap satin she presides over. Seriously, these are some ugly-ass dresses. Her gowns are so cheap and tacky that contestants on “The Bachelor” wouldn’t be caught dead in them. Call an ambulance, girlfriend, because that’s a burn.

[via TV Tattle]