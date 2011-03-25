‘Girlfriend, I’ma See Yer Cookie!’

The video below is a preview for Lifetime’s “Glamour Belles,” a reality show about a dress shop in Tennessee that caters to women in beauty pageants. The star is proprietress Joann, owner of the “nationally renowned” Joann’s Gowns, and she has all the sass that Lifetime’s viewers — that is, gays and lonely women — could possibly want.
Joann’s exuberance is especially delightful considering the ocean of cheap satin she presides over. Seriously, these are some ugly-ass dresses. Her gowns are so cheap and tacky that contestants on “The Bachelor” wouldn’t be caught dead in them. Call an ambulance, girlfriend, because that’s a burn.
[via TV Tattle]
A guy with a lisp wearing a pink shirt/purple tie and working in a dress shop? Nope, nothing gay at all about that.
Sassy Ostrich where have you been all my life
If I murder that dude, not because he’s gay, but for that goddamn rooster haircut, is it still a hate crime?
Pageant dresses are the worst. Just the worst. And I say this as someone with an affinity for sparkly dresses.
That broad in the video has a very high “large breast size to skinny arms” ratio.
Where do the gals from AVN awards show shop? Now that would be awesome TV
The door to this dress shop = portal to hell
Only uninteresting Alabama type hell.
ILovePaleHoseandPaleHos blew my “nice cans” comment I was planning right out of the water.
/bows
I find that the phrase, “Girlfriend, Im’ma see your cookie,” is a good way to clear out a bar after last call.