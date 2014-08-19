Good News For Fans Of Eyeball Worms: ‘The Strain’ Has Been Picked Up For Season Two

Since premiering earlier this summer, The Strain has gotten mixed reviews. Film Drunk’s Brendon wasn’t much of a fan, and after the premiere episode, interest seemed to fizzle out. Even though people were still watching — for whatever reason the series never really hit as an “internet” darling. Dustin had predicted a few weeks ago that it was likely, although not definite that the series would be renewed if the numbers it was carrying held up, and sure enough FX has just announced that The Strain and Corey Stoll’s hairpiece are going to continue to creep viewers the f*ck out for at least another season.

In a press release, FX network president John Landgraf says:

“We’ve never had any doubts about The Strain,” said John Landgraf. “Working with Guillermo del Toro, Carlton Cuse, and the brilliant cast led by Corey Stoll has been everything we had hoped it would be and more. It is thrilling when you have a show that is a creative and commercial hit, which is a rare accomplishment in this increasingly crowded marketplace. We look forward having it on FX for as long as Carlton, Guillermo and Chuck Hogan need to tell this epic tale.”

I’m not sure if I’m relieved or bummed out by the news. I’m the kind of person who was scared of Gremlins and Ghostbuster as a kid (yes really), so my looking forward to each weekly episode is equally proportionate to how much it scares the living sh*t out of me. I can barely get through an episode without the aid of my good friends wine and liquor, and even then I have to watch through my fingers. I even thought to myself, OK, as long as I can get through these first few episodes, once everyone knows about the vampires it won’t be quite as suspenseful. Nooooope, still terrifying.

So I guess what I’m saying is that as long as FX keeps making this show, I’ll probably keep watching it.