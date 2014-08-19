Good News For Fans Of Eyeball Worms: ‘The Strain’ Has Been Picked Up For Season Two

Since premiering earlier this summer, The Strain has gotten mixed reviews. Film Drunk’s Brendon wasn’t much of a fan, and after the premiere episode, interest seemed to fizzle out. Even though people were still watching — for whatever reason the series never really hit as an “internet” darling. Dustin had predicted a few weeks ago that it was likely, although not definite that the series would be renewed if the numbers it was carrying held up, and sure enough FX has just announced that The Strain and Corey Stoll’s hairpiece are going to continue to creep viewers the f*ck out for at least another season.
In a press release, FX network president John Landgraf says:
“We’ve never had any doubts about The Strain,” said John Landgraf. “Working with Guillermo del Toro, Carlton Cuse, and the brilliant cast led by Corey Stoll has been everything we had hoped it would be and more. It is thrilling when you have a show that is a creative and commercial hit, which is a rare accomplishment in this increasingly crowded marketplace. We look forward having it on FX for as long as Carlton, Guillermo and Chuck Hogan need to tell this epic tale.”
I’m not sure if I’m relieved or bummed out by the news. I’m the kind of person who was scared of Gremlins and Ghostbuster as a kid (yes really), so my looking forward to each weekly episode is equally proportionate to how much it scares the living sh*t out of me. I can barely get through an episode without the aid of my good friends wine and liquor, and even then I have to watch through my fingers. I even thought to myself, OK, as long as I can get through these first few episodes, once everyone knows about the vampires it won’t be quite as suspenseful. Nooooope, still terrifying.
So I guess what I’m saying is that as long as FX keeps making this show, I’ll probably keep watching it.
I enjoy this show a lot. Right now, it’s the only show on that I really look forward to during the week. I like The Leftovers too, but I don’t really think about it until Sunday afternoons
This show!!! Ugghh, this show. I had reasonably high hopes for it, although totally unfamiliar with the comics. But, del Toro, FX, it has a pedigree, you know. I still watch it, and likely will keep doing so to see the story unfold (the basic outline of the core story is pretty cool), but man it is dumb. Writing has been near atrocious. Acting weak. And so many dumb things. SO MANY DUMB THINGS! The vampire running down a gridlocked NY street, causing nary a stir even as he offs 2 FBI agents. The apparent inability of anyone in the know to, you know, make a post on YouTube or FB of the shit going on; I see FB posts of what a girl I went to high school had for dinner, but killing vampires doesn’t make the cut? Oh, the internet is down? REALLY? The internet in NY is down, but cell phones work, and wouldn’t the internet in NY being down being perhaps second to 9/11 on the “disaster hitting NY scale” (just ahead of Sharknado). One of the few seemingly smart actors killing two coworkers (death by venetian blind), and just deciding to keep that information to himself, other than telling his long, lost father, and again, BRINGING NO PROOF TO HIM. Take a damn picture already! An apparent nursing home slaughter to end the last episode, that results in what, nothing? The f-ing Doctor who witnessed it apparently just goes home as if nothing happens, only to get off her ass when a couple of FBI agents ring her doorbell. So a shit-ton of old people get offed by a f-ing vampire, and the next day, world carries on as normal. Two FBI agents beating up the lead with a phone book, apparently oblivious to the slaughter that took place in a neighboring borough the night before. And the eclipse is the vampire vehicle to attack? An eclipse lasts a few minutes, but they need this to emerge from the sewers, instead of, I don’t know, waiting for NIGHTFALL. WTF? Seriously, WTF? So, so bad.
Vampire eclipses last longer. At least the last two did.
I mean its better than The Leftovers. Also, I would think you could say its had a little better than “mixed” reviews. (87% RT’s)
The old dude vampire killer is cool! The show is getting better. Great tongue action and multiple beheadings. ISIS may sponsor next year.
It’s not The Cape bad. It’s not even Falling Skies bad.
Under the Dome? Yeah, it’s Under the Dome bad.
Oh come on, I will admit some badness to the show but Under the Dome bad is plain unfair.
Woah! What happened to Ted Danson!?
The commentors on this post alone are giving it mixed reviews: and this is not even a recap: it’s a renewal announcement.
The writing (no worse than the book) and some of the acting is pretty naff but overall I think it’s very watchable, high production values and the willingness to really show graphic violence and body-horror on the small screen definitely get it over the line in my book.
Having read the series, my expectation were pretty low; it was always going to be d-grade schlock and I feel like for what it is, they’re kind of knocking it out of the park.
second season woo hoo!
i just hope they don’t limit that sweet nail gun action… obama may take my gun away, but i will always have my nail gun
After the third episode in which I frankly just stopped paying attention, I cancelled it. If you can’t keep my attention for an hour a week with a show about the supernatural then you are failing badly.
I like it. Y’all can eat a sack o’ dicks.
To hell with Brendon. It has been a month and he still hasnt written the second part of that recap…”So there’s gonna be a second part to this later today, to cover the rest of this and episode “
Well he needed 10,000 words to describe how he felt about the first, what 90 seconds of the episode, he’s probably writing an e-novel about the rest…
@BRBRCK
Yeah, drugs will do that to you.