HBO Max was hoping to make a big splash with its Gossip Girl revival, and it seems initial returns for the show’s modern reboot are exactly what the streaming service was hoping for.

According to The Wrap, HBO claims the series is already its most popular show. Though no exact numbers were given in the traditional Nielsen-like sense, the network touted a strong impact on social media and a heavy renewed interest in the original version of the show.

According to the streaming service, “Within an hour of the episode’s premiere at 12:01 a.m. PT on Thursday, the show was trending No. 11 nationwide on Twitter, continuing as a Top 5 trend through mid-day.” HBO Max said there were also “15 billion impressions” of “Gossip Girl” content on TikTok pegged to the show’s launch. In the week ahead of the reboot’s premiere, HBO Max saw a 200% increase in viewership of the first season of the OG series.

Given all the HBO content already available on Max and the sheer volume of new content available there, claiming Gossip Girl as the most popular thing on the service is certainly notable. But without specifics, something streaming services just love to withhold from the public, it’s difficult to say just how popular the show is outside of its walled streaming garden. But at least HBO Max seems happy with the numbers it’s keeping from the rest of us thus far.

