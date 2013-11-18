The Greatest Corey Feldman Story Ever Told Was Revealed On Twitter Last Night

Editor-in-Chief
11.18.13 18 Comments

Last night on Twitter, HitFix film writer Drew McWeeny shared one of the greatest stories ever told. It involves Corey Feldman. Take it away, Drew

Screen Shot 2013-11-18 at 6.52.55 AM

Screen Shot 2013-11-18 at 6.53.18 AM

Screen Shot 2013-11-18 at 6.53.39 AM

Screen Shot 2013-11-18 at 6.54.00 AM

Screen Shot 2013-11-18 at 6.54.37 AM

Screen Shot 2013-11-18 at 6.55.00 AM

Bullying Corey Feldman is one of the few forms of bullying we can support. The only way this could be any better was if there a wedgie involved.

