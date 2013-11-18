The Greatest Corey Feldman Story Ever Told Was Revealed On Twitter Last Night

Last night on Twitter, HitFix film writer Drew McWeeny shared one of the greatest stories ever told. It involves Corey Feldman. Take it away, Drew…
Bullying Corey Feldman is one of the few forms of bullying we can support. The only way this could be any better was if there a wedgie involved.
That’s some good hustle, kids.
Where were Corey’s “angels” to shield him from the abuse?
Perhaps he was renting his awesome party pad (house) out for an epically epic party and you know, the Angels are part of the package.
If true that tale would not surprise me at all. His reality tv show appearances over the years have shown him to be quite the whiner.
Do you really want to admit you’ve watched any reality TV, let alone shows that featured Corey Feldman? Quick, say you saw it on The Soup!
Probably not the first time lots of balls have hit him in the face.
I wonder if they were aiming for his Goonies.
Sure he gets his ass handed to him now, but back when Haim was still alive the Coreys were unstoppable force capable of destroying any under-aged bullies..
I guess the wrong brother died…..
What? I thought a Goonie never surrendered!
Leeches!
I remember the one time Corey Feldman was suppose to be the wish of a Make-A-Wish kid during a horror film convention.
He never showed up.
The kid was heart broken.
Feldman is a jerk.
To be fair you’re not supposed to aim for the head (at the trampoline place, not in street dodge ball, obviously). These two rapscallions obviously have no respect for the rules of dodge ball.
So here’s my Corey Feldman story.
About 10 years ago myself and some friends go to a midnight showing of The Goonies. Now this was supposed to be followed up by a Q&A session with Corey Feldman. Prior to the movie starting, he is introduced by the theater’s management. He waves to the crowd and then walks up the aisle to where I assume is out of the theater.
I am sitting in the second to last row and right as he passes me the lights go down and they start playing some trailers. The first trailer is for Stand By Me. The second is for The Lost Boys. At this point I comment loud enough that I can be heard “Oh, tonight’s about Corey Feldman’s GOOD movies?” The girl next to me is cracking up, but also mortified. She grabs my arm, leans in and says “He’s sitting right behind you.”
I had assumed he had left the theater, but he evidently had not, he sat down behind me. I turned around, and yes, he is there and is now giving me the evil eye. I turn back around and start laughing uncontrollably. For the next few minutes Corey Feldman proceeds to kick the back of my chair. After a few minutes of this he and his wife get up and leave. There was no Q&A after the movie.
Regardless if Feldman is douche or not (my guess is yes), I have hard time applauding two fucking scum bag 15 year olds kids harrassing people becuase they can. Plus Feldman gave me Friday the 13th part IV and thats enough for me to excuse him being whiney.
Plus, if he would have bitch slapped those punks what would have happened then?
TMZ and an arrest warrant?
So I’m probably never going to tell him my favorite movie of his is Puppet Master vs. Demonic Toys. If he was cool, he would appreciate that it’s because it is so terrible it wraps back around to being hilarious. C’mon, at least I enjoy it for reasons.
Seems to me that bullying or harrassment rules should apply to everyone, even the doffus’s of the world.