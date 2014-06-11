‘Guess Who’s Goin’ Digital, Y’all’: Paula Deen Is Coming Soon To An Internet Near You

Ever since deep-fried, marinated in racism butter blob Paula Deen’s TV empire burned down to a pile of ashes, people have been speculating what her next move might be, besides asking a black person to dance while pouring her another glass of sweet tea, of course. Well, now the wait is over and there’s no more mystery — Paula Deen is bringing her rollicking diabetes-inducing road show — heretofore to be called “The Paula Deen Network” — to the internet, y’all!

“Guess who’s going digital, y’all,” says Deen in her announcement video, sounding like someone doing a terrible Foghorn Leghorn impression. “I’m so excited about my new online Network and can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on. We’re going to have so much fun being together and cooking up some wonderful new and classic dishes. Y’all can get my recipes, tips and cooking anytime you want – this is for you. I can’t wait to crank up the oven and get cooking for the people I love: my family, my friends and my fans!”

Watch it below…

Via Eater:

According to Paula Deen Ventures CEO Steven Nanula, “While Paula had several offers to return to broadcast television, she ultimately decided to launch the Paula Deen Network because it gives her a greater level of direct access to her millions of fans when it is convenient for them. In addition, Paula will enjoy full creative control of the shows, recipes and content, and be able to give her fans exactly what they love most about her. With 4.2 million fans on Facebook and 1.24 million followers on Twitter, it was clear to us that an interactive digital network was the way to go.” … The production format offers a new level of cooking excitement as Paula takes her audience, step-by-step, through each and every recipe with features beyond video to assist every home cook. Paula has again teamed up with her longtime producer, Gordon Elliott, who is executive producer of her live tour, “Paula Deen Live!”, and creator of The Chew on ABC. “She was always bigger than a 30-minute television show and now she has the perfect medium to share her cooking, her personality and her life with fans anytime they want to watch. Whether it’s a quick delicious dinner or a family feast with games and guests, she can do it all – when and how her fans want it,” said Elliott.

You’ll need a subscription to access the site, because paywalls work so well on the internet, especially with the old people who are fans of Paula Deen.

