In a season 21 (!) episode of Family Guy that aired earlier this year, the Griffins place themselves within the worlds of three HBO shows, Game of Thrones, Succession, and Big Little Lies. Jon Snow is Jon Yellowsnow; “The Long Night” is described as “the most epic battle of all time that nobody will see because it’s too dark, and we’ll say it’s because they have bad TVs; Waystar RoyCo is Peestream Industries; and so on.

“HBO-No” also featured an appearance from Gwendoline Christie (voiced by Alex Borstein), who’s weirdly in the Succession segment, even though she’s best known for playing Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones. The episode recently caught the attention of the real-life Christie, however, who shared her thoughts on Peter confusing her with Big Bird. “Thank you, I think?” she wrote on Instagram, along with the laughing cat emoji.

The best joke of the episode is Peter saying that Succession is “so popular that almost 6,000 people in New York and Los Angeles have seen it.” Chris pointing out that Game of Thrones, Succession, and Big Little Lies have won 114 Emmys to Family Guy‘s nine is pretty good, too. It’s funny because it’s true.

