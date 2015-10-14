Gwyneth Paltrow Will Play A Washed-Up One-Hit Wonder In A New Ryan Murphy Series

Getty Image

Apparently not content with a long-running cable anthology horror series, and a new network horror series, and an upcoming cable crime anthology series about the O.J. trial, and a recently completed musical series about teens, and whatever else he has going on, Ryan Murphy is now developing a musical anthology series about a washed-up one-hit wonder. Titled, accurately enough, One Hit Wonders. But the most notable part of this show isn’t the hyper-productive producer of anthology series producing another anthology series. No, the most notable part is the project’s co-producer and star: Gwyneth Paltrow.

Paltrow and Murphy originally intended to make the project as a film co-starring Reese Witherspoon and Cameron Diaz, but that all fell apart when the Sony hack threw Hollywood into chaos. As of now, Paltrow will only appear in the first season. The Hollywood Reporter has the details.

Per Murphy, Paltrow will play a 40-year-old woman, who 15 years after recording a hit song is broke, exhausted and the victim of cat-fishing by her roommate. Her fate changes when she gets a call from a record label looking to form a super group: her and two other singers who each had a hit song in the 1990s. Though the label has ulterior motives, the group takes off and the trio becomes an inspiration to women everywhere.

This sounds basically like Empire but with a middle-aged girl group instead of young hip-hop and R&B acts. In fact, now that’s what I wish this show was. Picture Cookie Lyon shouting at Gwyneth Paltrow, all fur coats and leopard prints and unsheathed rage. Who doesn’t watch that show? The only thing better than that would be if three one-hit wonders from 1990s got together in real life and actually became “an inspiration to women everywhere.” I’m thinking, like, Meredith Brooks, Joan Osbourne, and the blond lady from the Cardigans. Managed by the real Taraji P. Henson. It could work!

