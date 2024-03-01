Here’s the thing: you should be watching Hacks. It’s one of the best things on Max. But if Jean Smart wielding a chainsaw didn’t convince you to give the show a shot, maybe Christiana Hendricks — a.k.a. Joan from Mad Men — playing a “gay Republican oil heiress” who makes out with Hannah Einbinder will do the trick?

You can watch that — and Jean Smart in her fashion icon era — in the season three teaser above.

The logline for season three reads: “A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.” But don’t worry, there will still be plenty of scenes with the two of them together.

“We try to bring them together in a way that deepens their relationship,” co-creator Lucia Aniello told Vanity Fair. “It’s a truce, you could say. They’ve made up in a way that becomes another yarn in the tapestry of their relationship.” Fellow creator Paul W. Downs (who also plays Jimmy) added, “We’re trying to keep the audience surprised and also give them the thing that they like about the show, which is that back-and-forth between these two women.”

Hacks returns with two episodes on May 2 on Max, followed by two more episodes every week until the season finale on May 30.