Let’s Gaze Upon The Terrific Cast M. Night Shyamalan Has Assembled For His TV Show

The first of two “event” series that Fox has slated for the fall of 2014, Wayward Pines comes from largely reviled film director M. Night Shyamalan, who hasn’t had a good movie since Unbreakable and hasn’t really had a box-office hit since 2004’s The Village. In fact, the best thing he’s done in years is Devil, a movie he came up with the concept for, and a movie that might have done much better at the box office had his name not been attached (it was decidedly “not bad”).
At any rate, he’s turning his attention now to television, where hopefully there are enough voices and writers in the room to drown him out (and besides, he’ll likely only direct the pilot before leaving the series to more capable hands). Wayward Pines is based on Blake Crouch’s novel Pines, and is described as a mind-bending thriller in which nothing is what it seems.
I don’t know anything about the source material, and I’m no longer a fan of Shyamalan (although, I will give him immense credit for his pacing abilities), but I can tell you this: The cast he’s assembled is outstanding. Let’s take a look.
Matt Dillon plays Secret Service agent Ethan Burke who arrives in the bucolic town of Wayward Pines, ID, on a mission to find two missing federal agents. But instead of answers, Ethan’s investigation only turns up more questions.
Oscar winner Melissa Leo plays Pam, the intense, unpredictable nurse who first takes care of Ethan when he wakes up in the Wayward Pines hospital. “But it soon seems Pam may be more interested in harming than healing. Nurse Pam and Ethan grow into deadly rivals, and her role in the town of Wayward Pines proves much deeper than it first appears.”
Carla Gugino plays Kate Hewson, a former love interests of Matt Dillon‘s Secret Service agent. Kate is also Ethan’s former partner at the Secret Service and a resident of Wayward Pines, ID.
British actor Toby Jones (The Hunger Games, Harry Potter) plays Dr. Jenkins, a charismatic and mysterious psychiatrist who treats Ethan Burke. Jenkins believes brain damage suffered in a car wreck is the source of Burke’s paranoia.
Terrence Howard plays Wayward Pines’ Sheriff Pope.
Shannyn Sossamon will play Theresa Burke, Ethan’s wife. Theresa, who met Ethan when she was a trainee in the Secret Service, left the Service to raise their son Ben.
Juliette Lewis will play Beverly, a warm and approachable small-town bartender who doesn’t mince words. Ethan quickly learns that Beverly is just as wary of Wayward Pines as he is.
Sounds awfully familiar to Silent Hill
I was thinking Twin Peaks, personally.
oh Shannyn Sossamon. where have you been in my life.
oh yeah that’s right, naming your kids dumb-ass names.
If UProxx had existed back in the late 90’s, Shannyn Sossamon vs. Rachel Leigh Cook would have spawned so many threads.
I’m going to go ahead and call right now that all the trees in the town are sentient murderers and that’s what makes them “wayward”. Basically The Happening TV. (Also, correct me if I’m wrong, but unless the missing federal agents were made of counterfeit money or ex-Presidents, wouldn’t someone else be in charge of finding them?)
One thing we can be certain of though is that Terrence Howard’s hat budget will make this the most expensive television show of all time.
That’s IT! Fucking Ents! They don’t have a herder so they have gone barking mad. You might be able to use an entwhistle to control them but who has one of those. You could use a blue cat person like from Avatar; I wonder if Saldana would do a cameo or two. I don’t know how busy she is but she would certainly add a lithesome beauty to the show, but I negress……….
I caught DEVIL on HBO thinking that people might have just assumed it was bad because it was his.
People were right. It was AWFUL.
Well, if you were the Devil wouldn’t you end thousands of years of speculation concerning your existence to kill Christina Hendricks’ nerd husband in a Philadelphia elevator?
I won’t tell you WHAT I’d do for Christina Hendricks. But that’s another movie (probably for Lifetime).
Wish I could remember the worst line from it. I used to have it memorized. It’s one of those lines where a character sayd, “Ancient Legend has it that…” and then they tell you something that is in absolutely no ancient legend anywhere on Earth.
You had me until Terrence Howard.
You endured more. He had me until Shyamalan. In the title.
“It’s been twenty years, let’s remake Twin Peaks.”
“Someone get me David Lynch!”
“He’s unavailable”
“Pick a name out of a hat then.”
“Alfred Hitchcock!”
“He’s been dead for over thirty years”
“Fine, Shyamalan then, he’s not doing anything.”
And no one thought, “There’s a reason for that.”
how popular are these novels if theyre not even on wikipedia
Color me cautiously optimistic about Shymalan going to tv. Assuming his dialogue can be improved upon I think he might be a good showrunner.
Man you are so wrong about this. Unbreakable was NOT a good movie.
Agreed. Shyamalan really doesn’t have any good flicks. Even the Sixth Sense sucks once you get past the “What a twist!” ending that doesn’t hold up with future viewings.
I liked Signs and that is about it but even then we had the ridiculous “swing away moment”.
A black sheriff?!?!?!?
Don’t ruin the twist!
I can’t see how M.Night will ruin this. It will take a lot of effort with such a great cast
He will find a way.
Perhaps the villain will be the ghost of a dead tree that was actually controlled by crippled aliens in a misguided attempt to help people?
The bigger question is what role M. Night himself will play or has he stopped showing up in his own work?
If the big twist isn’t that this is all in Dillon’s head then I am going to eat one of Sheriff Pope’s hats.
Fuck.
I need to get caught up here… have we all decided this will suck already, or are we waiting for the actual show to start? I can never keep track.
Ugh, Juliette Lewis.
Eh, could’ve been worse. Could be Tara Reid without Sharknado’s fun.
“the best thing he’s done in years is Devil, a movie he came up with the concept for, and a movie that might have done much better at the box office had his name not been attached (it was decidedly “not bad”).”
the LOL’s could not come fast and hard enough for this statement. your first attempt at an actual joke, Dustin, and it’s a winner.
What?!? “Devil” was AWFUL. I don’t say this often, but stating that opinion should disqualify you from from expressing the rest of your opinions in public. How embarrassing.
I saw Shymalan in the title and automatically read terrific as terrible and had to double take when I saw the actual cast. Ugh fine, damn you Shymalan I’ll watch the pilot.
SPOILERS BELOW for anyone that wants to know what goes down in the book
They are all residents in the last town on Earth. Now I’ve only read the first book and maybe the second book mentions an exact date when in the future this takes place but the only thing concrete is it takes place two thousand years from now. The town of Wayward Pines is fenced in to fend off the aberrations (scientist discovers back in 1979 that down the line things would go awry and essentially all that is left outside of the town are these creatures), none of the residents know about these creatures or that life on earth outside of the town doesn’t exist anymore and we are told that those that try to leave, either are shot and killed (big no no to go this route since the population of the town is all that’s left of us) or the creatures eat them. The people in town were put in stasis in bunkers built in the mountains surrounding the town, thus why they are still alive so far in the future, since people like Ethan are from the year 2012 and up until he is told all of this at the end of the book he thinks it’s still true. Ethan twice before tried to escape and failed and was put back into stasis and they were trying one more time to integrate him into the town. It’s said in the book that amnesia resets the mind each time and that’s why Ethan can’t remember any of his first two escape attempts. They finally see on the third try how resourceful he is and thus he’s finally told the truth and for the sake of his family settles into living in the town, knowing it’s the last town on Earth. The search for the murdered FBI agents stuff is obviously just part of what they wanted him to believe upon waking up, since he does find the body of the male agent but it was rotting away like it had been there a long time. He finds Kate married to someone in town and looking a lot older than she should be. Things in the book really started picking up around then, since it just seemed like a murder investigation in a kooky town up until then. It definitely has a Twin Peaks vibe and the author specifically says that was the inspiration in his thoughts after the book. Will M. Night do the book justice? Eh I have my doubts but hopefully his influence isn’t all over this and the awesome cast can do the job.
Oh almost forgot, they have had emergency beacons going since pretty much the beginning of the town and sent out numerous teams over the years to see if there were any other survivors but no responses to the beacons and no one found on the trips outside of town. Hell last chapter of the book, Ethan is flown by helicopter to what used to be Boise (upon waking up and thinking he was in a car accident, he wanted to get out of town and go to the Boise field office! thinking it was still 2012) and it’s nothing but grassy fields and wooded areas with the creatures all around.