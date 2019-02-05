Getty Image

It always sounded too good to be true: A live musical take on a show partly known for its nudity airing on NBC. And yet we came awfully close to Hair, the counterculture’s finest Broadway sensation, joining the likes of The Sound of Music, Grease, Jesus Christ Superstar, and last month’s Rent. Alas, it was not to be. As per Deadline, Hair has been cut from the network’s live musical lineup.

The reason? It’s not famous enough, for one. “Live musicals are a part of this network’s DNA and we are committed to continuing that tradition with the right show at the right time,” read an NBC statement. “Since these shows are such enormous undertakings, we need titles that have a wide appeal and we’re in the process of acquiring the rights to a couple of new shows that we’re really excited about.”

So there’s that, and then there’s the raciness. NBC’s musicals have gone edgy before; they’ve done The Rocky Horror Picture Show, as well as Rent, both of which revel in their sexual fluidity. But the latter wasn’t the ratings bonanza of a Peter Pan or a Hairspray (which is pretty edgy, too, coming from the mind of John Waters).