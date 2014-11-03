Hannah Learns What Fruit Is And Marnie Threatens To ‘Scat’ In This New Season 4 ‘Girls’ Promo

In this brand new two minute promo, Lena Dunham voiceovers that season four of Girls is going to be about “the girls making smarter choices and realizing that life is still hard.” So yep, sounds like they’re still a bunch of entitled millennials, if anybody was wondering.

Catching up with the characters this season, we already know from the last promo that Hannah does indeed go to the University of Iowa writers workshop — which apparently puts her relationship with Adam in jeopardy. And she brings Elijah with her, because I don’t know, he’s one of the few legitimately enjoyable characters on this show I guess? Meanwhile Peter Pan — I mean, Marnie — is still with that singer-songwriter guy, who is continuing both a professional and romantic relationship with her because for some reason he hasn’t figured out yet that she’s the worst person.

Elsewhere with Jessa — still a total disaster? Check. What may the most interestingly teased season four tidbit, however, is that we’ll finally meet Shoshana’s parents who apparently hate each other, and her mother will be played by the hilarious Ana Gasteyer. So that’s something to look forward to.

Season four of Girls: returning sometime in early 2015. Get your hate watch on, y’all.