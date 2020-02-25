Uproxx 20: Hannah Reid Rubinek Just Wants To Eat Salt In Public

Hannah Reid Rubinek is an actress probably best known for portraying Amy Markowitz on Amazon Prime’s Hunters. She stars alongside her father, Saul Rubinek, who plays Murray Markowitz in the series. Hunters, which stars Al Pacino, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

Hannah was nice enough to take some time from her schedule to participate in our vaunted twenty questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

The thing that most closely resembles a margarita. Not for the drink. For the permission to just eat straight salt in public. Good thing I have low blood pressure!

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Chrissy Teigen! I love her sense of humor about herself and the world.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

My streaming queue consists of The Outsider, but I’m waiting for it all to be out before I start. (I have NO patience, especially when things are mysterious!) And Ken Burns’ Vietnam war doc, which I hear is amazing. I just haven’t found myself in a Vietnam War *mood* yet.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Great question. Some form of pasta for sure. But really, it’s who would I eat with? Let the REAL Hunger Games begin …

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Twitter. IMDB. I’m addicted to their trivia section!

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Complicated Pony” by Midnight Vesta! It’s my friend Nick’s band, full disclosure. But it isn’t nepotism! (Or whatever the friend equivalent is.) It’s just that it has this great indie folk ~vibe~ which is very helpful when you’re navigating LA traffic and need to not give in to road rage.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Leaving things until the last minute is a terrible strategy. I also wish I had told myself this yesterday. Oh well, maybe I’ll mention it tomorrow …

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Early voting polling location. (CA primary coming up people! VOTE VOTE VOTE)

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs! All the way. I’m allergic to cats. And I need the constant pure unconditional love.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Gov Ball a few years ago. It rained like crazy the first day, so the whole weekend was full of mud and zero glamour and it was an amazing bonding experience with a thousand strangers.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Poems to Live By in Uncertain Times, edited by Joan Murray. It’s an amazing collection of poetry that my mom gave to me in high school. Whenever I feel overwhelmed by the world, it never fails to lift me up. So I try to spread that around.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Honestly? Up there is David Weil giving me a shot to be on Hunters. Role of a lifetime to play opposite my actual dad in this show that has so much resonance with our family history. But also, one time a total stranger just GAVE me their hair tie when I really needed one. That was pretty nice, too.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Futurama.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Simply hang out with people I love. Preferably playing board games that I’ll get stupid competitve about.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

The Devil Wears Prada. No matter where in the movie it is, I cannot resist. (Also, for the record, Andie’s friends were TRASH.)

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Not a huge sports fan, but I was born in Toronto and the Raptors taking it last year was amazing.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Cliche to say Paris? Sorry! But it was in Paris.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Singin’ in the Rain! It was screened last month at the New Beverly Cinema. It’s one of my favorite movies of all time, so my family got me tickets as a surprise. Pure joy to see it on the big screen for the first time!

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Very good question. Probably Oliver Wood in the first Harry Potter movie. Shoutout to Sean Biggerstaff (whose name I didn’t know until I Googled it for this question. Am now convinced that it’s a UK-style porn pseudonym.)

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Roast chicken with lemon and rosemary. And I’d also have some kind of tranquilizer gun standing by. Just in case.

PREVIOUSLY: Rob Huebel