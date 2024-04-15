Hannah Waddingham had words for a male photographer during a recent red carpet event who asked her to “show me leg” as she posed for pictures.

The Ted Lasso actress was attending the Olivier Awards on Sunday when she called out the photographer. The moment was captured by X user @odeiotedlasso, who tweeted, “i not only saw hannah waddingham but i saw hannah waddingham being pissed at an asshole misogynistic prick photographer and calling him off on it and i never yelled MOTHER so loud.”

In a follow-up message, the fan account wrote, “long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn’t quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullsh*t.”

You can watch the video below.

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and… well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

Waddingham will next appear in The Fall Guy, followed by Mission: Impossible 8. “He’s lovely and fabulous to work for and that’s it,” she told Variety about working with Tom Cruise. “We arrived on an Ossprey on the moving [USS George H.W. Bush fighter carrier] with 4,500 serving men and woman in the hull. It was insane! It’s a proper, ridiculous pinch me job. Him and Christopher McQuarrie are total dreamboats.”

Mission: Impossible 8 comes out on May 23, 2025.

(Via Variety)