Haley’s New Boyfriend On ‘Modern Family’? Rafi From ‘The League’

Guess who’s coming to dinner? Spoiler Alert: HE HAS A KNIFE.

Jason Mantzoukas (The League, The Dictator) is planning to have everyone in stitches on Modern Family. The actor-comedian will guest-star in an upcoming episode as a jeans designer who becomes a co-worker — and new boyfriend — of Haley (Sarah Hyland), EW has learned. [EW]

I love this. I love this so much. Mantzoukas is terrific as the deranged Rafi on The League (as has been discussed at length around these parts), but he’s also nailed a guest spot on Parks & Rec as cologne impressario Dennis Feinstein, appeared on Childrens Hospital and NTSF:SD:SUV, and been a reliably funny podcast guest. I support just about anything that gets him more screen time, especially if that screen time involves terrified onlookers watching him suck face with Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, because she looks like she’s 16 and he looks like a total maniac. WAIT, NO. THAT CAME OUT WRONG. I MEANT FOR COMEDY REASONS. I DO NOT WANT TO WATCH 30-YEAR-OLD MANIACS MAKE OUT WITH 16-YEAR-OLDS. WELL, MAYBE IN LIMITED CIRCUMSTANCES, LIKE THIS ONE. BUT, IN GENERAL, I AM DEFINITELY AGAINST IT. ALL THE WAY. ASK ANYONE.

I am not a creep. I swear.