Haley’s New Boyfriend On ‘Modern Family’? Rafi From ‘The League’

Guess who’s coming to dinner? Spoiler Alert: HE HAS A KNIFE.
Jason Mantzoukas (The League, The Dictator) is planning to have everyone in stitches on Modern Family. The actor-comedian will guest-star in an upcoming episode as a jeans designer who becomes a co-worker — and new boyfriend — of Haley (Sarah Hyland), EW has learned. [EW]
I love this. I love this so much. Mantzoukas is terrific as the deranged Rafi on The League (as has been discussed at length around these parts), but he’s also nailed a guest spot on Parks & Rec as cologne impressario Dennis Feinstein, appeared on Childrens Hospital and NTSF:SD:SUV, and been a reliably funny podcast guest. I support just about anything that gets him more screen time, especially if that screen time involves terrified onlookers watching him suck face with Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, because she looks like she’s 16 and he looks like a total maniac. WAIT, NO. THAT CAME OUT WRONG. I MEANT FOR COMEDY REASONS. I DO NOT WANT TO WATCH 30-YEAR-OLD MANIACS MAKE OUT WITH 16-YEAR-OLDS. WELL, MAYBE IN LIMITED CIRCUMSTANCES, LIKE THIS ONE. BUT, IN GENERAL, I AM DEFINITELY AGAINST IT. ALL THE WAY. ASK ANYONE.
I am not a creep. I swear.
Who doesn’t enjoy a good maniac-on-teenager makeout time?
Actually, I think he’s about to be a forty year old maniac.
Although, I still like his own description of himself…”homeless Al Queda.”
I guess i’m gonna have to watch one more episode of this show after all. I really hope he acts just like Rafi.
Do you really think the MF people will give him the chance to showcase even the slightest bit of what makes Rafi so great? That show is as tame and safe as it gets.
But they have gay characters! That’s edgy!
THANK GOD. The husband still makes me watch this shit, so something good might as well come of it.
I keep picturing Dirty Randy filming this scenario.
So that’s how Haley gets pregnant!
“Thanks for not making me wear a condom. That was pretty fucking classy of you”
Careful what you say, or Gawker might come swooping in and demask you.
Is Haley a light sleeper or a heavy sleeper?