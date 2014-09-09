HBO Announced The Premiere Date For ‘The Newsroom’ And ‘The Comeback’

09.09.14 4 Comments

Good news for fans of having old news explained to them in new, smarmy ways and shows that have been off the air for nearly a decade: HBO’s The Newsroom and Lisa Kudrow’s resurrected The Comeback will air their respective season premieres on November 9th. YA THINK.

The Newsroom will kick off the night at 9 p.m. when it returns for its third and final season. The resurrected Lisa Kudrow comedy The Comeback will follow, premiering its eight-episode second season at 10 p.m. (Via)

I’ve said a lot of mean things about The Newsroom over the years, but I’ll take it all back if this season, Maggie Jordan is replaced with Alison Pill’s Snowpiercer character.

