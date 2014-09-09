HBO Announced The Premiere Date For ‘The Newsroom’ And ‘The Comeback’

Good news for fans of having old news explained to them in new, smarmy ways and shows that have been off the air for nearly a decade: HBO’s The Newsroom and Lisa Kudrow’s resurrected The Comeback will air their respective season premieres on November 9th. YA THINK.

The Newsroom will kick off the night at 9 p.m. when it returns for its third and final season. The resurrected Lisa Kudrow comedy The Comeback will follow, premiering its eight-episode second season at 10 p.m. (Via)

I’ve said a lot of mean things about The Newsroom over the years, but I’ll take it all back if this season, Maggie Jordan is replaced with Alison Pill’s Snowpiercer character.

Via TV Guide