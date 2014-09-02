HBO Is Making A ‘New, Four-Episode Comedy’ With Flight Of The Conchords

Since 2009, when Flight of the Conchords wrapped up its marvelous two-season run on HBO, Bret McKenzie has won an Academy Award, a fact that he probably brings up around Jemaine Clement all the time. “Oh, you got a good parking spot today? Well, I won an Oscar.” Classic Bret. Anyway, Clement recently spoke to the Guardian about his vampire-spoof movie, What We Do in the Shadows, and buried deep down in the story was this little bit of tid about the future of the Conchords.
Are the Conchords, dormant at the moment, waiting to erupt again? “We talk about a movie every so often,” says Clement. “Sometimes it feels like we lost a lot of impetus over the last couple of years. But Bret, James [Bobin, lead director] and me, we all want to do a musical. It would be good to do something all together…I miss playing Flight of the Conchords gigs.”
HBO have commissioned a new, four-episode comedy show, he reveals. “It was supposed to be this year but then we decided to put What We Do in the Shadows out ourselves.” (Via)
They can’t come back soon enough. Every time I hear that Lipton Peach Iced Tea ad, I think it’s Jemaine and Bret, except it’s not, and then I have to go to my computer and listen to “Sugar Lumps” to wash the bad taste of Lipton out of my mouth. A new show actually by them would save a lot of time.
You just made my day. Love those guys!
Brody’s probably just a racist, like Albi the Dragon.
Bret? Present. Jemaine? Present. Murray? Present.
I am wholeheartedly onboard with more FOTC.
I’m not crying tears of joy. It’s just been raining on my face.
I’M MAKING A LASAGNAAAAA (for one!)
If you just go by their songs, then I’d agree. Most of their songs do not appeal to me at all. The show, however, is hilarious to me. So much dry humor. Their conversations w/ Murray alone are amazing.
True story: I was extremely drunk this past weekend and got really, really upset with my friend’s wife when she told me she didn’t really like FOTC. Like I wouldn’t talk to her the rest of the night. Then I threw up a bunch. So in summary: yay, more FOTC!!
Glad to know I’m not the only one who thinks that damn Lipton Peach Iced Tea commercial is a FOTC rip-off.
I believe you mean Brit. Whom I want to have six with in my bid.
Saw them with the Oddball Comedy Tour last year. More Conchords is a good thing to me. It was nice to see them outside of the show, though their stand-up and such was just like the show…and it was of course hilarious.
Watch Short Poppies on Netflix. It’s fantastic… and it will make you feel feels.
“They can’t come back soon enough. Every time I hear that Lipton Peach Iced Tea ad, I think it’s Jemaine and Bret, except it’s not…”
Right? Every time, too. Ugh.