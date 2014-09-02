HBO Is Making A ‘New, Four-Episode Comedy’ With Flight Of The Conchords

Since 2009, when Flight of the Conchords wrapped up its marvelous two-season run on HBO, Bret McKenzie has won an Academy Award, a fact that he probably brings up around Jemaine Clement all the time. “Oh, you got a good parking spot today? Well, I won an Oscar.” Classic Bret. Anyway, Clement recently spoke to the Guardian about his vampire-spoof movie, What We Do in the Shadows, and buried deep down in the story was this little bit of tid about the future of the Conchords.

Are the Conchords, dormant at the moment, waiting to erupt again? “We talk about a movie every so often,” says Clement. “Sometimes it feels like we lost a lot of impetus over the last couple of years. But Bret, James [Bobin, lead director] and me, we all want to do a musical. It would be good to do something all together…I miss playing Flight of the Conchords gigs.” HBO have commissioned a new, four-episode comedy show, he reveals. “It was supposed to be this year but then we decided to put What We Do in the Shadows out ourselves.” (Via)

They can’t come back soon enough. Every time I hear that Lipton Peach Iced Tea ad, I think it’s Jemaine and Bret, except it’s not, and then I have to go to my computer and listen to “Sugar Lumps” to wash the bad taste of Lipton out of my mouth. A new show actually by them would save a lot of time.

Via the Guardian