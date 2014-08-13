HBO Renews ‘The Leftovers’ For A Second Season To The Delight And Dismay Of Many

Most critics were onboard with Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers from the beginning, but audiences have been split most of the season. However, since the “Gladys” episode — an episode that probably drove some of the iffy viewers away — opinion on the series even among the audience has begun to shift in its favor. HBO clearly sensed that themselves, and have decided to renew the series for another season.
“We are thrilled to bring back The Leftovers for a second season with the exceptional talents of Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta,” said Michael Lombardo, President of HBO. “It has been truly exciting to see the overwhelming response to their provocative and original storytelling. We look forward to continuing the journey as the show delves deeper into the lives of those who remain.”
Damon Lindelof claims that he had not set out to create the series beyond the first season, and it appears that he’s chewed through almost all of Tom Perrotta’s source material at this point, so season two is likely to be completely original. That means lots more Lindelofian mindf*cks, like in the most recent episode.
I can’t wait.
A second round of leftovers? What is this, Thanksgiving?
Please…don’t “spoil” it for me.
Thank you guys, i just took final and this helped me laugh my ass off today!
Oh. Good. Original Lindelof stories. I’m sure this will be fine a few seasons down the road.
The problem I have with this show is that the showrunners have basically (if not outright said) that the mystery of why these people disappeared is one that is likely not to be solved. If all of the characters in the show are interested in the disappearance and why it happened, then why shouldn’t I be? I wonder if the show wouldn’t have been better off by replacing the concept of people just up and disappearing with something more tangible (deadly virus, nuclear issue, etc) so that they could just focus on the characters and their grief, rather then having the mystery hang over the show forever.
They just sad that because of the showrunner so whatever reason they give us we’ll be like, “At least it’s something, I guess.”
Cool.
If dis means more of banner image girls bewbs then i am v happy YAY!
I kind of like the one character focus episodes more than the ones that move the plots (which, admittedly, are retarded).
Same here. It’s the one of the few Lindelof-isms that I think work.
I don’t understand why there are so many people that are against this show. I dropped out of Lost around season 5, but I went into Leftovers with no reserved judgements based on the showrunner. Its the only show I make a point of watching every week on TV right now.
Based on the tepid response here, “delight” and “dismay” might be overstating people’s feelings about the news. “Vague acknowledgement” and “thorough disinterest” might be better descriptions.
Basically, the Leftovers are the Houston Texans of television.
That’s my thoughts. I bailed on the show after I think the third episode but I don’t hate anyone for liking it. I mean it’s summer if I wasn’t burning through curb your enthusiasm maybe I would still watch it
Probably my favorite drama on at the moment. Great news.
My problem with this show is that it absolutely needs great, likeable and interesting characters in order to be watchable. In my mind, it doesn’t have that.
I’m still gonna watch, but really the only reason I’m doing so at this point is because I want to know what the fuck is up with Holy Wayne. Other than that, I couldn’t be more disinterested.
I really, really like it. It focuses on the feeling of loss, and is bleak as hell. Thus, matches my mood perfectly.
So…basically you’re a Cleveland Browns fan who is getting an early start to the season?