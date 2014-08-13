HBO Renews ‘The Leftovers’ For A Second Season To The Delight And Dismay Of Many

Most critics were onboard with Damon Lindelof’s The Leftovers from the beginning, but audiences have been split most of the season. However, since the “Gladys” episode — an episode that probably drove some of the iffy viewers away — opinion on the series even among the audience has begun to shift in its favor. HBO clearly sensed that themselves, and have decided to renew the series for another season.

“We are thrilled to bring back The Leftovers for a second season with the exceptional talents of Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta,” said Michael Lombardo, President of HBO. “It has been truly exciting to see the overwhelming response to their provocative and original storytelling. We look forward to continuing the journey as the show delves deeper into the lives of those who remain.”

Damon Lindelof claims that he had not set out to create the series beyond the first season, and it appears that he’s chewed through almost all of Tom Perrotta’s source material at this point, so season two is likely to be completely original. That means lots more Lindelofian mindf*cks, like in the most recent episode.

I can’t wait.