HBO to Air Non-Stop ‘Game of Thrones’

At this point, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that “Game of Thrones” will be the breakout hit of the spring when it debuts this Sunday. And HBO is doing its part to make sure you have every chance to watch it (assuming you pay for HBO):

Did you somehow forget to watch the debut of the lavish fantasy drama at 9 p.m. on Sunday night.? Here it is again at 10:05 p.m. Then again at 11:15 p.m. Say you weren’t home on Sunday night. You were at Coachella seeing Kanye or something? HBO understands. On Monday night, Thrones will air again — on all six HBO channels simultaneously at 9 p.m. HBO is calling this scheduling strategy “innovative” and “designed to guarantee maximum exposure.” Missed it at 9 p.m.? Fine! Whatever. OK, here it is yet again: On HBO2, at 10:05 p.m. and then one more time at 11:15 p.m. Plus, of course, there’s OnDemand — don’t even make HBO have to bring that up. [Inside TV]

And for everybody else, there’s illegal bittorrent downloads!

Frankly, I like this kind of programming. I’m constantly forgetting to DVR shows I want to watch (I most recently did it with Discovery’s “Human Planet” two days ago), so multiple airings in consecutive time slots allow me to watch shows the same night that I forget about them. It really caters to my drinking problem, and I appreciate that.