HBO to Air Non-Stop ‘Game of Thrones’

At this point, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that “Game of Thrones” will be the breakout hit of the spring when it debuts this Sunday. And HBO is doing its part to make sure you have every chance to watch it (assuming you pay for HBO):
Did you somehow forget to watch the debut of the lavish fantasy drama at 9 p.m. on Sunday night.? Here it is again at 10:05 p.m. Then again at 11:15 p.m.
Say you weren’t home on Sunday night. You were at Coachella seeing Kanye or something? HBO understands. On Monday night, Thrones will air again — on all six HBO channels simultaneously at 9 p.m. HBO is calling this scheduling strategy “innovative” and “designed to guarantee maximum exposure.” Missed it at 9 p.m.? Fine! Whatever. OK, here it is yet again: On HBO2, at 10:05 p.m. and then one more time at 11:15 p.m. Plus, of course, there’s OnDemand — don’t even make HBO have to bring that up. [Inside TV]
And for everybody else, there’s illegal bittorrent downloads!
Frankly, I like this kind of programming. I’m constantly forgetting to DVR shows I want to watch (I most recently did it with Discovery’s “Human Planet” two days ago), so multiple airings in consecutive time slots allow me to watch shows the same night that I forget about them. It really caters to my drinking problem, and I appreciate that.
“I’m constantly forgetting to DVR shows I want to watch”
Matt, I’m pretty sure you can dvr a series once for the entire season.
Innovative programming strategy that FX and MTV came up with years ago.
I’m getting a little jizzy over this show.
@UU — Yeah, and I constantly forget to DVR new shows when their seasons start.
I’ve been trying to come up with a really good throne/toilet joke ever since this show was announced, and I haven’t been able to craft one to my liking. So now I hate this show.
So playing the shit out of it is a new thing? Cause Comedy Central has been doing that for like ever. Also sign me up for one illegal torrents please.
Sweet! No more “Mildred Pierce” showings. Until Tuesday.
Game of ‘Musical Chairs’ on Thrones – “Splinter is coming”
Ah, the “USA Networks” strategy. I often wish FX would take the same path.
As an aside, what possible sense could it make airing it simultaneously on all HBO channels? Can one order a single HBO without getting the full suite or something?
Ok- so question time, I can watch one of the several sunday showings at my girlfriend’s apartment, on a shit on-HD tv, and fully expose her to my geekness…. OR, I can wait a day, watch it in all its intended HD glory alone at my place Monday night… but have to wait a full 24 hours to watch and not be able to read reviews / comments….
to clarify she does not have a an HD TV that has been shit upon, as far as I know… I meant a piece of shit, non-hd tv.
I will tune in for the nudity, I will stay for the….. nudity.