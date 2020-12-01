Helena Bonham Carter has added her support to recent calls for Netflix’s The Crown to include a disclaimer that emphasizes the show is largely fiction despite being based on real events. Carter, who plays Princess Margaret on the royal family drama, revealed her thoughts on Monday’s episode of The Crown: The Official Podcast where she agreed with the sentiment that Netflix needs to make it clear to viewers that the show has taken creative liberties with its depiction of palace intrigue. The actress feels there should be a distinction between “our version” and the “real version.” Via The Guardian:

“It is dramatised. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not … it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities.” She called the research by the show’s creator, Peter Morgan, “amazing”, adding: “That is the proper documentary. That is amazing and then Peter switches things up and juggles.”

Bonham Carter’s opinion arrives on the heels of UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden announcing his plans to apply pressure on Netflix to include the disclaimer. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact,” Dowden told the Mail on Sunday. As for why the British government is suddenly concerned with the Netflix drama, the show’s recent season includes an unflattering portrayal of Prince Charles and his treatment of the late Princess Diana during their courtship and marriage.

