Here Are All The Kill GIFs From This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’

Lots of killing on this week’s Game of Thrones. The best bits are on the bottom, more show highlights over the next pages. Enjoy.
Lots of killing on this week’s Game of Thrones. The best bits are on the bottom, more show highlights over the next pages. Enjoy.
Hodor!
HODOR?
Hodor!
Love the respect he was given when they described his kill as inhuman…or however they did describe it.
HODOR!
Hodor.
HODOR… ?!
HODOR MOTHERFUCKERS!
Did it look like Brodor was about to say something other than “Hodor” while he was holding Locke by the neck?
“Brodor.” would have been awesome.
“I bet his hair is greasier than Joffrey’s cunt.”
T. S. Eliot eat your heart out.
The reply of “it is not!!!” was hilarious.
The best jape of the episode.
And no mention of his Dago mustache?
BranHodor. Nothing beats a good show of brute force.
Bran + Hodor = BRODOR!
Ha!… Just starting it now, but they showed Bran “warging” Hodor in a clip from last season… hmm… let me guess, there’s gonna be some Hodor warging going on!
I love how shows will show clips from previous episodes just to spoil the new episode. Stay classy GOT.
I think it’s probably more so that new people who may have just picked up the show aren’t screaming “NO FUCKING WAY, HOW COULD HE DO THAT, THIS IS BULLSHIT!!!”
Yeah, seriously. Fuck those previously on clips. They treat the audience like morons who can’t remember shit, and operate as spoilers for plot points to come in the next hour.
That’s why I never watch them. Because they are insulting.
I honestly don’t mind them. They can be spoiler-y, yeah, but I’d rather have an inkling of what’s going on.
Now the “next on” shit, on the other hand…
“Daaaaaaaaaaaamn” – Everyone that saw the sword through the head.
oh he’s a sword-swallower, through and through.
Thought the episode was pretty meh until the sword through the back of the skull. All of a sudden, everything was forgiven.
As a book reader the swore through the head…well that entire scene redeemed everything that made me upset last week. A good melee with some awesome kills does wonders.
That shit was like a Walker-kill.
what @Mancy said, pretty much.
Lysa’s screaming was the most disturbing part of this entire episode.
It had my dog staring at the speakers, head tilting.
Fantastic episode…..all the stuff at the Eyrie was really damn good. That reveal from Lysa….
Oh, the reveal that the entire war was intentionally sparked by Littlefinger, and its continual chaos stems from all the moves he makes? Yep.
#teamlittlefinger
Everything to do with the Eyre is terrible. Lysa just creeps me the fuck out, thankfully they’re seeming to make her more normal in the show compared to the books.
That moment. Yeah. Wow. Need to finish the damn books.
Littlefinger is the most dangerous person in the seven kingdoms. Come to think of it someone said that before…
@lubz102 Yep, said by the second most dangerous person in the seven kingdoms.
@gamaray18 Books still give a lot of clues on the direction of the show but the butterfly effect is taking hold.
@Dub_C #2 might be the most dangerous person in the end. A lot remains to be revealed but he’s going to play a huge part and has been criminally underplayed this season.
Am I the only one who wants to see little Robbin Arryn fly through the throne room hole?
As soon as Baelish gave it to him, I knew that brat was going to throw the glass bird down the Moon Door.
Best kill award goes to Peter Baelish. Mayor Carcetti just revealed he started the entire war 3 years ago. This has all been his plan from the beginning. He is a beast!
Hodor. Not even close.
Alas poor Rourke, we…actually didn’t know him all that well come to think of it. Good kill scene though.
Instead of calling this episode “First of His Name” they could have called it “Lyssa’s Exposition Explains Everything That’s Happened In The First Four Seasons”, but then they probably would have gotten sued by whoever’s left over at “Clarissa Explains It All”
That said, that was a fun episode.
While that scene in itself might not have been handled the right way, it was a pretty important fact that needed to be known, and I’m not sure how else they could have handled it, The books handled the reveal in a pretty similar manner and time.
@Dub_C No arguments, I was just going for the “Clarissa Explains It All/Lyssa Explains It All” joke.
I think it is Nice that Jon used the Mormont sword to kill Karl. Karl and his mutineers killed Lord Commander Mormont. Karma is alive and well north of the Wall. Through the “skull” no less.
So Syrio lived, right?
Not clear in the books. Assumed dead, but it happens ‘off-screen.’
The first sword of Bravos does not die “off-screen”
He’s dead. You have to permanently remove all of Arya’s father figures/support system for her story to work. It’s just basic storytelling.
So it seems like they’re making the Iron Bank more prominent in the show. We have Davos trying to get their financial backing and we find out that the Lannisters are pretty much broke.
Of all the changes this might be the most confusing. At no point do we get the idea the Lannisters are broke…why they don’t pay the Iron Bank is never really explained it seems more like a Cersei don’t give a F than anything else. Interesting to see where this goes.
I guess they’re trying to make Cersei incompetent because of her paranoia instead of her laziness and stupidity.
Maybe I’m misremembering it, but I thought the Lannisters were short of money in the books, too, just not as bad as they’re implying in the show.
Looks like we get Mark Gatniss (Mycroft from Sherlock) next week as the Iron Banker.
Not as fearsome an 80s wrestler as the Iron Yuppie, but it’ll do.
Yeah I didn’t like the we’re out of gold devolpment, I would hope the audience understands that simply having gold mines doesn’t mean free money as much as you need, otherwise South Africa would be much better off.
Who’s Rourke?
Bolton sent him to Castle Black to track down (and presumably kill) Bran and Rickon after Theon admitted that he never killed them at Winterfell.
That stuff with the Lannisters gold mines going empty is curious. It was out of left field and I’m interested to see where they are going with it.
Interesting that the kingdom is not in charge of the cashier. One would imagine that brute force wins uber alles in Westeros, unless they’ve got something akin to an enchanted Gringots.
In the first season Robert was said to owe the Lannisters quite a bit of money, which presumably they couldn’t recover and fight a war across the entire continent. So that money being unrecoverable, combined with having to pour additional money into their war and their mines running dry, (which I don’t remember from the books but which is a nice addition if it wasn’t), would make the Iron Bank crucial.
The Bank has become very important in the books, so I look forward to the 6th book revolving around both that neat-o Night King who showed up last episode beyond The Wall and the effects of collateralized debt obligations limiting the iron Banks ability to preserve capital so as to continue their business of financing various kingdoms against each other in order to ensure that their accounts receivableszzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Don’t be fuckin’ wit Accountz Reeceevable, son.
[www.theonion.com]
@Otto Man They’d get to that stupid tree a lot faster if they took The Night Rider.
Man I miss The Onion character columns.
@Horatio Cornblower It has been theorized that Littlefinger kept the crown running, in part, by devaluing the currency a great deal. Can’t wait for 12 chapters of his grand plan to get Westeros off the gold standard.
I’m glad all those cartoonishly bad guys are dead and we never have to go back to craster’s keep ever.
I feel the opposite. they’ve been my favourite part of the last 3 episodes (since King Joffrey was killed…)
I like what they are doing with Jon snow but those guys were evil to a ridiculous degree. They did everything except tie one of craster’s wives to train tracks and twirl their mustaches.
The Bloody Gate cannot be taken but by men three abreast, to be cut down like goats, and all have failed for a thousand years. I wonder what Dragons could do to it.
Fly over it, land on the castle and fuck over everyone?
I like the way you think.
Well at some point the Andals took it from the First Men, and the First Men may have taken it from Children of the Forest or Giants (thought likely there was no castle then). So obviously it can be taken
You land in the vale by sea or
back story spoiler
back story spoiler
spoiler
you fly your dragon in the courtyard and invite the boy lord to sit on it and wait for his mother to notice which is how Aegon the Conqueror’s sister won the Vale.
I’m seriously questioning my mental health after finding Littlefinger increasingly sexy throughout the seasons. I had the same problem with The Governor as well…
Pain heals. Chicks dig scars. Glory lasts forever.
@Michael Valentine Smith thank you so much for writing this again, man.
Because the Bolton’s claim to the North was extremely shaky. Tywin may have named them Warden’s of the North but he’s not lending them any military help so Roose is afraid that the Northern Bannerman would rally to Brandon if they knew the Starks were still alive.
Hound and Arya are just fantastic. Although…. HODOR.
I honestly don’t mind them
[miami-online.blogspot.com]
Nobody cares about your douchey nightclub.
@KNEEL BEFORE SCHIANO!! Hey now, Hodor DJs in his off-time. He might be interested and after last night the poor guy could do with a weekend in Miami.
Sorry to pick nits, but his name was Locke, not Rourke
That banner pic is awesome. Like the cover of a Westerosi rap album.
You mean this album?
[www.youtube.com]
@Otto Man Holy shit.
@Otto Man I hodor you
I am just glad Hodor recovered from last weeks stabbing quickly.
I could do with some more GIFs of Sophie Turner in bed…crap that came out creepy as fuck didn’t it?
why is littlefinger in the kill gifs ..is it because he was killing that punani !!!
definitely Jon Snow’s! that sword to the back of the head through the mouth like that guy was a snake or something is SUPER BOSS! also, I loved hating that guy more than I loved hating the other one. much more.
It’s not an easy job. In fact, I’d rather say that any other member of the GoT cast has easier job than Hodor, as they are able to speak. Hodor’s role may not require remembering vast amounts of text, but at the same time it requires you to express all your feelings and intentions with your body only so that they are perfectly understandable. It may be easier with strong emotions like love and hate, but try telling someone that you’re hungry using one word only. [vidd.me]
I heard two kids in the park the other day hodoring lol. Hodor is a world wide phenomena now I guess. [vidd.me]