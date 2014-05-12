Here Are The GIFs Of Don Draper’s ‘Wild Things’ Moment From This Week’s ‘Mad Men’

A LOT of crazy sh*t happened on this week’s Mad Men, and we’ll have plenty to talk about over the next few days, but for tonight let’s remind ourselves that even when it’s not great to be Don Draper, it’s still pretty great to be Don Draper.
I can just magine how many times Weiner felt they needed to do the scene “one more time.”
Who performs better in a three way, Don or Roger?
I suspect Roger does, Don’s more uptight (surprisingly).
Well, it’s definitely better than being Ginsberg. Yikes.
IBM took my nipple too! You’ve been warned!
The final scene made me grow a second dong just to fuck Lou with.
Maybe because I saw Star Wars last week, but when the fat black guy started playing the clarinet I immediately thought of the alien band from Jabba’s lair.
Yup, right after squinting to make sure that wasn’t Craig Robinson.
How great would it have been if the band started playing “Somebody’s Fucking My Lady”?
I thought it was this guy…
Yep. I did have to check he wasn’t Craig Robinson at first.
Naughty kitty! You should have made a gif of him checking the oil.
The Don Draper fingerbang threat level is finally back!
There’s a lot of Anti-Meganism out there. I’ve always thought she was pretty perfect myself. Now she’s an 11.
But Lou still really sucks.
Don has made himself the lynchpin of the tobacco deal. Lou and Cutler can’t get rid of Don without losing the deal. They don’t want crusty old Lou, they want Don Draper. The man who kept the anti-tobacco people at bay for 5 years and who knows the anti-tobacco offensive play book. That’s how he’s going to beat them. He’s going to make himself so valuable that the Partner’s can’t afford to lose him.
Why is no one else heeding Ginsburg’s warnings about the computer?
It’s like you all want to be homos with both of your nipples still attached. WAKE UP SHEEPLE.
What year are they in now, ’69? Enjoy that Philip Morris contract. Cigarettes got banned from radio and TV advertising in ’71, I believe.
Close, 1970. [www.history.com]. Couple this with the Chevy Vega flop of 1970, I think SC&P is headed for an epic melt down. [www.popularmechanics.com]
Oh, indeed.
I hope Betty does go into politics. She can pull off insincere friendliness just long enough for meeting with the masses before turning around and being Super Bitch to the politicians.
Betty does go into politics. And it turns out Ginsberg was right about the computers.
Mad Men is a secret Futurama prequel.
Now imagine this scene with Joan and Trudy instead.