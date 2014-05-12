Here Are The GIFs Of Don Draper’s ‘Wild Things’ Moment From This Week’s ‘Mad Men’

A LOT of crazy sh*t happened on this week’s Mad Men, and we’ll have plenty to talk about over the next few days, but for tonight let’s remind ourselves that even when it’s not great to be Don Draper, it’s still pretty great to be Don Draper.

oof

oof-2

Check back tomorrow for more GIFs and Dustin’s full recap and discussion.

