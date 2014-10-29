Here Are The TV Shows And Bands That Unite Democrats And Republicans

In their ongoing quest to become a standup comedian from the early 1990s, Facebook is all, “You might be a redneck if you Like The Kelly File on Facebook. And what’s the deal with Democrats listening to Adele?” Social media’s answer to Sinbad looked at the “cultural similarities and differences” between those who vote blue and those who vote red. How could Facebook tell? They only included people who liked campaign pages for any “Democrat or Republican running for governor, U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives,” so pretty much your great aunt who shares vaguely racist Obama photoshops. Here’s what they found.
No real surprises here. Liberals love Jon Stewart and Rachel Maddow, while conservatives prefer their entertainment less Jew-y and lesbian-y and more Duck Dynasty. And everyone loves The Walking Dead, because literally everyone watches The Walking Dead.
Music preferences wildly differ, though. Taylor Swift, Metallica, and Willie Nelson would not only make a great supergroup (Willie Swiftica?), they can unite political parties, unlike the Beatles and every contemporary country musician. It’s like that long-haired leftie John Lennon once said, “Give peace a chance, and if that doesn’t work, listen to Journey and watch House.”
Republicans can keep all of those musicians/bands.
Hey, George Strait tunes go great with loneliness and whiskey.
“Listen to Journey”
I completely agree with this statement. Steve Perry can unite the world.
This pretty much confirms that people that consider themselves political listen to the shittiest music around.
Bob Marley and The Beatles are the shittiest music around?
You mean there aren’t only 20 listening possibilities?
Why can’t we all just… watch SportsCenter and listen to AC/DC and get along?
Damn. Lauren Cohan keeps getting more and more beautiful
Then you hear her with the British accent and she somehow gets hotter.
I see nothing wrong with the second graph. I don’t recognize half of the names in pink.
So I’m thinking that Nickelback pretty close to the middle proves that bad taste and stupidity is prevalent on both sides of the aisle.
It looks like Big Bang Theory is more on the left side, so their goes the whole “Liberals are more cultured.” argument.
How does Willie Swiftica sound like? Do they complain about Napster like a former lover?
The walking dead will unite us all
Who hears the Beatles and/or Bob Marley and thinks, “Meh, not for me”?
Surprising that the Fox News shows aren’t further to the right. I guess it proves that even liberals would rather look at Megyn Kelly or Elisabeth Hasselbeck than listen to Rachel Maddow talk.
I’m a conservative and I love both The Daily Show and Colbert Report. It’s odd to see how far left those shows skew but something Fox and Friends doesn’t sit extremely right?