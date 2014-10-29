Here Are The TV Shows And Bands That Unite Democrats And Republicans

In their ongoing quest to become a standup comedian from the early 1990s, Facebook is all, “You might be a redneck if you Like The Kelly File on Facebook. And what’s the deal with Democrats listening to Adele?” Social media’s answer to Sinbad looked at the “cultural similarities and differences” between those who vote blue and those who vote red. How could Facebook tell? They only included people who liked campaign pages for any “Democrat or Republican running for governor, U.S. Senate or U.S. House of Representatives,” so pretty much your great aunt who shares vaguely racist Obama photoshops. Here’s what they found.

No real surprises here. Liberals love Jon Stewart and Rachel Maddow, while conservatives prefer their entertainment less Jew-y and lesbian-y and more Duck Dynasty. And everyone loves The Walking Dead, because literally everyone watches The Walking Dead.

Music preferences wildly differ, though. Taylor Swift, Metallica, and Willie Nelson would not only make a great supergroup (Willie Swiftica?), they can unite political parties, unlike the Beatles and every contemporary country musician. It’s like that long-haired leftie John Lennon once said, “Give peace a chance, and if that doesn’t work, listen to Journey and watch House.”

Via Facebook