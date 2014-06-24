Here Are Your Defenestration GIFs From Last Night’s Unintentionally Hilarious ’24’

Last week on 24: Live Another Day, as you may recall, President James Heller was blown up at midfield of an empty, fully-lit Wembley Stadium by a drone piloted by Catelyn Stark from Game of Thrones, who is a terrorist now. This week on 24: Live Another Day, Jack Bauer landed a helicopter on the roof of the building she had barricaded herself in, rappelled down the side, grabbed a joystick and steered a speeding missile safely into a river, then threw her — a high-level international terrorist who had just acquired a device that allowed her to take control of the U.S. military’s drones, and who presumably possessed useful information about her as-yet-unaccounted-for co-conspirators — right out the dang window to her death, despite the fact that he had just disarmed her and appeared to have the situation completely under control. (Actual dialogue: “Hundreds of people died today because of you and Heller! You think you’ve won, but this is all on your head!” “The only death on my head … IS YOURS!” Then WHEEEEEEEEEEE out the window.)
And he did that right after throwing her son out the window, because apparently every character Michelle Fairley plays must have a son who gets defenestrated.
24: Live Another Day might honestly be the funniest show on television right now. I mean, I didn’t even get to the part where the president was alive the whole time because Chloe had secretly looped the feed of him standing in the center of the soccer stadium, thus allowing him to sneak away just before impact, even though the terrorists watched their missile hit him, which would only make sense if Chloe had created a perfect CGI facsimile of the president and plopped him into the terrorists’ live feed in the five stress-filled minutes she had before it happened, which is just terrific, especially when you remember she was doing all this from inside a London pub that had free WiFi. Like I said, hilarious.
Short version: Jack Bauer is McBain now. Please make a note.
Thanks to Chet for the GIFs
Damnit, don’t ruin this series for me with your ‘logic’.
What is this ‘logic’? It sucks.
Never got into 24, but man, I could watch GIFs of people being thrown out windows all day.
24 and Sons of Anarchy are the perfect summer shows. Nobody cares if things make sense as long as it’s fun to do. Basically show versions of Michael Bay movies, if Michael Bay made good movies
Woo hoo hoo, check out Danger with the big words….
That was one of the funniest moments of the series. I thought someone was going to ask Jack about what happened. This is how I imagined it going:
Kate: You just said you had her in custody Jack.
Jack: She slipped.
Logic be damned, this is still one of my favorite seasons.
A-fucking-greed. It’s the kind of fun show I need in my life after the complete emotional drains that were Fargo, Hannibal and Game of Thrones.
That was just Jack reading ahead in the script. In previous expanded seasons Margot would have used her potential knowledge to have her be taken into custody instead of bauer’d, but the agents she got handed off to would be killed in an ambush and the next part of her plan would begin. But jack has played this game too many times, so he Nina Meyer’d her out the nearest window.
You also left out he did the full John McClain in that he used wires to get off a roof top! Best season EVAR!
Can’t agree with this right up Danger. This season has been FANTASTICALLY bad / awesome, and I need MOAR.
write*
The only thing left to do is give Chloe back her rocket launcher.
24 has always been a comedy. A stupid, silly comedy
I broke into laughter when he was having that stealth-off with that guy on the roof and then he was suddenly on a platform way above him shooting down at him. Fucking amazing/totally unrealistic.
Honestly, the 24 producers seem to have righted what went wrong in some of the sketchier parts of 24’s history and embraced that at this point, 24 doesn’t have to even try to be the best drama on TV. It just has to be fun. And good god has this season been fun. We’ve had ultimate Bauer topped off with ultimate Strahovski Bauer topped off with:
Jack throwing someone out of a window
Jack KNEECAPPING A PROTESTER to incite a riot to sneak into the American embassy in the UK
Jack outrunning a drone in a car
“Wake the bitch up.”
Yvonne going full Lethal Weapon on her torturers
STEVEN FRY AS PRIME MINISTER OF THE UNITED KINGDOM
How could anyone dislike this season of television!?!?
“Wake the bitch up.” is my favorite quote of the year. Love this season, and love the no nonsense, no fucks to give, Jack Bauer.
Yeah, pretty sure that was intentional hilarity, Danger.
Bring back Matt!