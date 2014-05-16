Here’s A Top-Notch Weekend Netflix Binge-Viewing Recommendation

If you’ve already watched the Best 25 Best Shows on Netflix, powered through the Next 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix, and got caught up on this week’s best new movies on Netflix, here’s a quick weekend binge-watching recommendation on Netflix: It’s called The Fall, and it’s terrific.
The series, which was the highest rated new launch in eight years for the BBC, was filmed in Belfast and stars Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) and Jamie Dornan, the soon-to-be-lead of 50 Shades of Grey. It’s a five-episode serial killer drama, but it’s not like any other serial killer TV series you’ve seen. It’s not a whodunnit. There is no mystery.
Instead, The Fall tells both sides of the investigation. On one side, we follow Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Anderson) as she attempts to find and apprehend a serial killer. On the other side, we follow Paul Spector (Dornan), the serial killer who is terrorising Belfast. He has a wife and two children who are unaware of his activities, and he works (ironically) as a bereavement counsellor. His targets are all young, professional women.
What’s horrifying about The Fall is that, since we see the serial killer’s perspective, we are also witness to his torturous murders, which are often drawn out for maximum agony. And the thing is, despite the fact that he’s a murderer, he’s actually a decent father and counsellor.
The series is cold and a little on the clinical side, but it’s almost necessary given the level of brutality. Despite the fact that we know who the serial killer is, there’s still plenty of suspense in knowing when he’ll be caught, and whether he’ll get away with the next disturbing murder. It’s an intense series that taps into the political tensions of Northern Ireland, and while it’s a slow burn, there are only five episodes. It’s definitely worth the investment.
So good. I have nothing to add really, it’s just a great little show.
Agreed, this show is great. As long as you’re OK with a few unsettling deaths, it’s awesome. And if anyone was a fan of Scully, her character in this show has a thing for picking up random men. So there’s that.
I didn’t really have an opinion on her before but after seeing this, I thought “damn she is sexy!”
Yes this show is very good. I watched it a bit back and am looking forward to season 2.
The killings from the killers perspective, and seeing who he is and how he operates in contrast to the police investigation really adds a unique quality to it
This is a dark ass show! My wife and I thought it was great but she had nightmares. I think it’s interesting that he’s been cast in 50 Shades. Can’t wait for the horny housewives to track him down in this show.
Worth watching then? I have in my queue but keep passing it over for real shitty horror movies.
@TheDongerNeedsFood , I feel like we are usually at odds on everything. However, the fact that you pass over things in your Netlflix queue for REAL shitty horror movies makes me feel like we should be best friends instead. I think The Fall would be up your alley. Also, feel free to leave me a few shitty horror recommendations!
I want to find TheDonger & friend him through Netflix.
I always say my Netflix queue has been on some kind of watch list. “Bikini Girls on Ice” can only be in a queue so long before questions are asked.
@huells: we are at odds because I am an asshole.
Try The Pact. That’s not shitty at all, looked like it was going to be, but wow, super movie.
I’m going to tell my wife I made a friend online. She will be shocked cause she knows first hand what an asshole I can be.
@TheDongerNeedsFood “Kill Theory” is one of the best horror movies I’ve seen in the last few years. Unfortunately, it looks like it’s off Instant now. And I’m sure you’ve seen the classic “Cheerleader Massacre” and “Cheerleader Massacre 2”.
UGH NO this is terrible. Gillian Anderson has NO personality outside of “detective.”
Well worth a watch, although (to be kind) Gillian Anderson’s accent in it is pretty awful. Somewhere between Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins and every actor ever who’s been in Eastenders
Anderson has actually spent most of her childhood in the UK, so that’s the way she normally talks. It’s her American that is the accent.
Where the fuck have you been Rowles? The Fall has been on Netflix for almost a year. In 8 months, are you going to do an article on house of cards?
This made me laugh embarassingly at work amid people yelling at each other…
Me too. +1 to EverybodyGetsPie
I loved it. And just before, I watched 6 great seasons of Prime Suspect, a similar-feeling show from the ’90s starring Helen Mirren. If you like The Fall, definitely check out Prime Suspect, also on Netflix.
Definitely agree with this.
If you want to a see series that is in my mind just a bit better, check out Line of Duty. They just had their second season and both are on Hulu for free. And S2 was actually better than S1.
Great show. Anyone know when the next season is due?
Watched and finished this a few months back..after seeing her return to Hannibal on friday im wondering when season 2 will be released. Did they even shoot or air it on tv yet??
second season is currently being filmed in belfast, they have been filming for the past 3 months, including about 5 doors up from my house
thx for the info…was wondering.
Hey Dustin,
Thanks for posting. Love “The Fall!” Also, “Love/Hate” is pretty brilliant, is there any way to find out when that series is returning with season 4 to netflix? Also, does netflix put out monthly updates of when they plan to release certain series or is it kind of a wait and see sitch?