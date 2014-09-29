Here Are All The New And Returning Shows That Premiere This Week On TV

Last week played out more or less like we anticipated: Gotham and black-ish were the only new shows really worth checking out, and both were problematic (but had potential). This week’s biggest highlights are Selfie (totally cute, once you get past the obnoxious first act), Gracepoint (pretty much exactly the same as the British series, including the same lead (David Tennant), up until the sixth episode) and the return of Homeland next Sunday, because what we needed was another damn Sunday show.

Here’s what’s new and returning this week.

Monday, September 29th

Castle (10 p.m., ABC)

NCIS: Los Angeles (10 p.m., CBS)

(Mom was set to debut here, but got pushed back for Big Bang Theory reruns)

Tuesday, September 30th

Selfie (8 p.m., ABC)

Manhattan Love Story (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Wednesday, October 1st

Criminal Minds (9 p.m., CBS)

Stalker (10 p.m., CBS)

Thursday, October 2nd

The Vampire Diaries (8 p.m., The CW)

Bad Judge (9 p.m., NBC)

Gracepoint (9 p.m., Fox)

Reign (9 p.m., The CW)

A to Z (9:30 p.m., NBC)

Friday, October 3rd

Last Man Standing (8 p.m., ABC)

Saturday, October 4th

Survivor’s Remorse (9 p.m., Starz)

Sunday, October 5th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 p.m., ABC)

Bob’s Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox)

Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime)

Mulaney (9:30 p.m., Fox)