Here Are All The New And Returning Shows That Premiere This Week On TV

Last week played out more or less like we anticipated: Gotham and black-ish were the only new shows really worth checking out, and both were problematic (but had potential). This week’s biggest highlights are Selfie (totally cute, once you get past the obnoxious first act), Gracepoint (pretty much exactly the same as the British series, including the same lead (David Tennant), up until the sixth episode) and the return of Homeland next Sunday, because what we needed was another damn Sunday show.
Here’s what’s new and returning this week.
Monday, September 29th
Castle (10 p.m., ABC)
NCIS: Los Angeles (10 p.m., CBS)
(Mom was set to debut here, but got pushed back for Big Bang Theory reruns)
Tuesday, September 30th
Selfie (8 p.m., ABC)
Manhattan Love Story (8:30 p.m., ABC)
Wednesday, October 1st
Criminal Minds (9 p.m., CBS)
Stalker (10 p.m., CBS)
Thursday, October 2nd
The Vampire Diaries (8 p.m., The CW)
Bad Judge (9 p.m., NBC)
Gracepoint (9 p.m., Fox)
Reign (9 p.m., The CW)
A to Z (9:30 p.m., NBC)
Friday, October 3rd
Last Man Standing (8 p.m., ABC)
Saturday, October 4th
Survivor’s Remorse (9 p.m., Starz)
Sunday, October 5th
America’s Funniest Home Videos (7 p.m., ABC)
Bob’s Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox)
Homeland (9 p.m., Showtime)
Mulaney (9:30 p.m., Fox)
Do yourselves a favor and watch Gracepoint. Broadchurch was fantastic.
I liked it too. I’m glad they are changing the story though, because otherwise what’s the point? The ITV version was near perfect.
Count me as one of the people that doesn’t understand why Gracepoint needs to exist. The accents in Broadchurch can’t be too difficult for Americans to understand, surely?
From what I’ve heard, Gracepoint is fairly similar to Broadchurch for at least half the season. That’s not a good sign.
I’d love to know how they managed to get the remake funded.
“Hey, you know how Broadchurch was good? What if we took the same guy and made him use an American accent.”
“But…but he’s already speaking English. You want to remake a show that’s already in English?”
“Yeah. What’s the problem?”
“Can we add a few random plot twists and two more episodes?”
“I don’t see why not.”
No one watched Broadchurch when it aired on BBC America. The appeal is certainly limited to american audiences. Adapting it will allow it to reach much broader audience. Not really rocket science. Same reason why the bridge has been adapted like 3 times
Just a shame though really. I can kind of understand remaking The Bridge (although the remakes are just nothing on the original) because fuck subtitles, in the USA you don’t want book learnin’ with your TV, but Broadchurch had a really strong British cast. Seriously, I thought that would take off for you guys like Downton Abbey and Doctor Who
luckily Homeland is terrible now so we don’t have to watch it…
I thought it redeemed itself pretty well in season 3. Not 100% sold on the new “let’s just copy Zero Dark Thirty” direction of season 3 but the goodwill it earned back last year killing off Brody the way it did + Corey Stoll will have me watching
All I want is for Mulaney to be good. All signs point to me not getting my wish.
How is America’s Funniest Home Videos still a show?
People getting hit in the balls is still funny.
It works on so many levels.
It turns out Idiocracy was a documentary.
OW, MY BALLS!
Because your parents/grandparents don’t understand how to use the internet.
There’s not a chance in hell I’m watching a show called Selfie. Dustin liking it only seals the deal.
And I really hope people give Mulaney more than a couple episodes of a chance to grow and find it’s legs. Sitcoms are notorious for starting slow. Just go watch the first season of Seinfeld again. It’s bad. But there’s not a chance, especially on this site with some of you mouth breathing cretins
He’s a hilarious stand up, was a great writer at SNL, and it has a great cast. Not to mention, it typically takes a sitcom about 6 episodes to find itself.
I find the first half dozen or so episodes of Seinfeld to be nearly unwatchable.
Ive seen every Seinfeld at least 10 times, and I despise that first season. Its just terrible.
I’m with you about Selfie, no way I’ll ever watch that, simply because of the name. That’s right I’m judging a show by it’s title. I don’t see how those actors signed on for that. If I was them and my agent handed me that, I’d fire them. Actually I’d kick them in the balls and then fire them.
@dissident He wrote Stefon. Hardly great.
The first season of Seinfeld is only sub-par in hindsight. When the show first aired, it was unique enough with interesting enough characters to make it worthwhile.
And I’ll disagree that Mulaney has a stellar track record. His standup is pretty good, but writing for SNL isn’t exactly standout resume material lately.
Karen Gillan is a delight, John Cho has been good in everything I’ve seen him in, and the previous ABC shows with horrendous names, Cougar Town and Don’t Trust the B in Apt 23 were awesome, so I’ll definitely give Selfie a shot.
And I love how your comment is super dismissive of one show just because of its name, but then turns around and calls people mouth breathing cretins if they end up not sticking with a show that is quite bad for the first couple of episodes.
@WTFkid – Oh he wrote a fantastic recurring character? Yes, he is great.
@viss1 – i don’t buy into SNL hate.
@Doctor Professor – hey, to be fair i’m also dismissing it because Dustin likes it
Counterpoint: the first season of Cheers is excellent.
@Mike Keesey indeed. There are definite exceptions
Did you guys really forget about The Walking Dead? Or are we doing that thing where we all collectively hate a really popular show?
that doesn’t start until 10/12. This list is for shows starting this week.
Don’t dampen his righteous indignation, Jodi.
I will start watching Selfie for Karen’s beautiful legs and kep watching for her underrated breasts. I might eventually even turn the sound up.
“Gracepoint (pretty much exactly the same as the British series, including the same lead (David Tennant), up until the sixth episode)”
Wanted to check this show out… but is this some kind of spoiler? Thanks Rowles, ur the best!
Legend of Korra returns on Friday. Online only of course, but still
Already???
@Mike Keesey Indeed! Can’t tell if it’s cause it’s online and doesn’t follow tv schedules or cause Nick was like “Can we be done with this already? We want to put on more Spongebob”
Here’s the trailer:
[www.youtube.com]
I’d seen the trailer but had no idea it was going to be released so soon. The opening few minuts of the first episode is already online.