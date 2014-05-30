Here’s Every Costume Bill Murray Has Worn On Letterman Over The Past Five Years

We kicked off the week after a long weekend with Bill Murray teaching us (and a pack of rowdy dudes) everything we ever need to know about finding a life partner, so it only makes sense to close out a week of zero late night programming with this fun Tumblr collection of all the costumes Bill Murray has worn on The Late Show with David Letterman since 2009.

Although we all know Bill Murray has made more appearances than this over the timeframe, and I’m not 100% sure this is every costume, this still feels pretty comprehensive. I want a Bill Murray jockey lawn ornament.

bill-murray-letterman-2010

bill-murray-letterman-2011

bill-murray-letterman-2012

bill-murray-letterman-2013

bill-murray-letterman-2014

