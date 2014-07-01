Here’s Everything We Know About ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off So Far

AMC announced last September that they were developing a spin-off to television’s most popular drama, The Walking Dead, probably in order to stem the bleeding after a series of failed and underwhelming series’ launches (including, most recently, Halt and Catch Fire, which is on pace to have record-worst ratings for the network’s drama fare). Since the announcement, we haven’t actually learned that much about the series, but this is what we know so far:
1. The series is expected to debut sometime in 2015. There is no hurry, according to Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple: “What we want to do is not diminish the mothership. What we want to do is find something that everyone involved feels as passionately about as being a unique vehicle and unique enterprise as compared to the original series. We’ll take our time, and we’ll do it right.”
2. According to Robert Kirkman, the series is completely untethered to the comic-book that acts as source material for the main show. “For the TV spinoff, I’m coming up with that stuff. It’s unrelated to the comics. What’s happening in issue 127 is in no way connected to the spin-off TV show.”
3. In March, AMC announced that Dave Erickson would be the showrunner for the spin-off. Erickson has written 17 episodes of Sons of Anarchy and worked previously as a writer on Canterbury’s Law. He’ll be working alongside Robert Kirkman and Gale Anne Hurd on the new series. (In addition to being a great television exec, did you know that Gale Anne Hurd has been married to James Cameron, Brian DePalma, and Jonathan Hensleigh (who wrote Die Hard: With a Vengeance, Jumanji, and Armageddon).
4. It’s not technically a spin-off, since none of the characters from The Walking Dead are expected to appear in the series. It’s more like a companion series.
5. The show will take place in The Walking Dead universe, but it will be set somewhere else completely, and involve an entire new set of characters, as Kirkman told IGN: “It definitely won’t be set in Georgia – I can at least say that. It’s important to us that this show exists on its own. The spinoff has to be a show worthy of existing, or else we’ve all sold out. So that’s something we’re all working hard towards doing, and I think we can pull it off. I think that the ideal situation is, when you’re watching the spinoff, you’re like, ‘Wow, this is a really awesome show.
6. However, showrunner Scott Gimple has not ruled out the possibility of some cross-over. From Collider:
I have little to do with the spinoff … This I do know. It’s set in the world of The Walking Dead but from what I understand, it’s not like Daryl’s cousin or anything … I would never say never [to a crossover between the shows] because if I was a viewer I would say that sounds awesome. But we’re doing our own show.
I also think a crossover might be tough because it would take a lot of [license] within the comic story. We’ll see. When we get to all-out war, who knows? We’ll add another faction. It’ll be the Saviors and the Hilltop and the ‘Spin-offers’.
And that, so far, is all we know. More details, of course, as they come.
More “walkers” less Drama, that is all.
except that the focus of the show is on the characters, not the zombies.
Whatever happens, it will undoubtedly have too many supply runs.
they’re not even hiding the fact that they’re going to use all out war. i’d rather speculate until i see it on tv.
Didn’t Kirkman say it has nothing to do with the comics?
In this one the walkers will move somewhat faster. The Jogging Dead.
I believe it’s jogging or “yogging.” It might be a soft ‘j,’ I’m not sure.
Apparently, you just run.
Speed walking walkers?
They should really consider filming this new one in Detroit. I wish I was kidding, but some of that area already looks like an apocalypse has hit it. Plus, it will really help their economy. Not necessarily with the tourism, but the day-to-day employment.
Plus I really want to see how the walkers react to winter and snow. Will they freeze and then thaw in the spring? Inquiring minds want to know!
I was talking to friends and suggested Detroit as a location. It really would be ideal and would do a ton of good for the city. So hopefully that would be a great option. And if they take a page from WWZ the walkers will indeed freeze in the cold, but that could lead to a lot of down time.
I was thinking Michigan as well! Particularly for the winter scenes.
Traverse City > Detroit. (shameless bias plug)
A short film was just shot up here called Thaw of the Dead.
Perfect location with all the water and weather changes.
Though, Detroit would be great too. The city could really use it and any cons down there would have a great time scoring guests + more attendees.
If this had just been a blank page, it would have been the greatest article Uproxx had ever posted, or at least what Rowles has done.
I wish they would treat this like an anthology series. It could be like World War Z and tell stories of people in different areas and different times after the outbreak. They wouldn’t need to limit the stories to one episode.
I don’t care about people stories.
God willing we’ll see each other again in Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money
Am I the only one who like Halt and Catch Fire?
No, I quite like it. I thought this weeks was one of the best yet. Rowles has some hard on about how terrible it is and how it’s getting cancelled. Every article he posts rips into it. Not sure what that’s all about.
It doesn’t have the Governor, so Rowles goes all Rowelsy.
I dvr it, but yes, I like it as well.
It’s an awesome show. I don’t know why the author would trash it like that but he damn near hurt my feelings when he said it. Made me feel like an asshole for liking it. lol
I would never say never [to a crossover between the shows] because if I was a viewer I would say that sounds awesome. But we’re doing our own show.
I didn’t really need further confirmation that Scott Gimple has no idea what the viewers want, but I guess every little bit helps.
I’m a viewer and I think it would be awesome to see a beloved character pop up however briefly in the spinoff
@JAJenks I want to say something snarky about “beloved characters” existing in TWD, but your name reminds me of Janoris Jenkins and that prevents me from being mean. Also you might be making Daryl boner innuendo and I guess that’s acceptable.
It was totally Daryl boner innuendo. Cannot lie. I love that guy and couldn’t give a rats ass about any of the others. So…you got me.
I just can’t get excited about a show (TWD) that has such FUBAR’d focus having a spin-off that takes even more attention away from it to create. I know there are separate staffs working on each project for the most part, but I have to think that the further Kirkman is away from the spin-off the better.
The main show can’t even maintain an adequate pace and they’re launching a second “companion” series? I can’t wait to get double the amount of *winkwink *smugfaced *goonmugging interviews where Robert Kirkman strokes his own ego and “teases” the fans on what’s to come.
So basically the same show with different people? Great originality…
I’m still baffled by the shows popularity. No other show on TV screams “I need an end date” like this one yet it keeps getting bigger and bigger. I would compare where they are now to the polar bear cages arc of LOST season 3. It sounds like a spin off wouldn’t be that great of an idea but the ratings will probably be through the roof.
I just want it to be set within the hours of the initial outbreak. My favorite part of the Dawn of the Dead remake was the beginning. Give me that. If it is just wandering around in the woods, no no. No. Just no. Stop it.
I agree. I know there has been a lot of screaming about plot vs characters, but I want a legit story line, a path of travel, a goal to solve, plus learning about them & the issue along the way. Let’s check out the CDC first, ok, done, now let’s work on solving this mystery. Let’s try military bases, hospitals, government buildings. No? Ok, let’s go sit in the woods for an ENTIRE YEAR.
There would be so many good episodes from that. One of my favorite scenes in The Walking Dead is in one episode it had Lori and Shane escaping a city that was getting firebombed. I was that. I want that stuff. That is the most fun. I really don’t care about the zombies part as much as watch humans reacting to chaos.
All of this.
Set it in some fancy pants part of a big city, where rich people don’t know how to use guns or physically defend themselves and have to learn when they realize that money eventually won’t buy them safety. I want to see Scott Rudin learn how to make a coyote trap in the Hollywood Hills, using Spanx and then gut one and eat it, using a blade made out of a Manolo Blanik stilletto heel.
Write the pilot, please.
So South Carolina? Also, you’re selling out on the other one soooo this one is for the artistic cred? Idk. Whatevs. Zombies.
Do. Not. Want.
We’ll get to see arguments over who ate the last of the oatmeal from A WHOLE NEW PERSPECTIVE
CLEMENTINE
no more fucking children! does anyone appreciate them or their stupid short lived story arcs?
the best part of the kids on the walking dead is when they are DEAD. like Carol old yeller’ing that psychopathic twelve year old!
Main cast should be all walkers. Except instead of eating humans they try to coexist with another nearby faction of walkers who have an aggressive, over ambitious leader.
I’m hoping they strap a Go-Pro on zombies from different walks of life and make it like a traveling foodie documentary.
Set it in New Mexico. Call it Breaking Dead. Cast accordingly.
I’ve got it! We know that Abraham’s group has to have come from somewhere and they’re heading to DC. They could be the link between the two shows. Perhaps The people that they came in contact before they left, or perhaps they contacted someone in DC to let them know they have information that can help make sense of this zombie apocalypse. It’s definitely possible that they could have crossed paths with the protagonists in the companion show at some time. I don’t read the comics but I’m under the impression that group is from outside the state?
Why is Hannah (with kids) pictured in this article if: “4. It’s not technically a spin-off, since none of the characters from The Walking Dead are expected to appear in the series. It’s more like a companion series.” ?
Okay, who the F cares who Gale Anne Hurd was married to? How does that add to this conversation in any way, shape, or form?! Geez misogyny rears it’s ugly head EVERYWHERE!