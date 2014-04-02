Here’s The Richest, Dumbest, Most Ridiculous Irony In Four Seasons Of ‘The Walking Dead’

Last year, a study from the Culture and Media Institute found that The Walking Dead was the most violent show on television. That sounds about right, too. It’s an incredibly gory show, and that’s very much a large part of its appeal. It’s gotten to the point, in fact, that chopping off a walker’s head with a katana is second-nature to this show. Poking a sword through a walker’s head, or blowing a bullet hole through a zombie’s brains, or smashing a zombie head repeatedly against a wall until it liquefies is a casual occurrence on The Walking Dead. It’s just another day.
Let’s consider some of the things that have happened on The Walking Dead throughout its four season run, OK? SPOILERS, obviously. A little girl turned into a zombie and had to be killed. A pregnant woman, after having her child, was shot to death by her own son. A power-tripping psychopath had a wall of fish tanks containing the decapitated heads of zombies. Characters are regularly ripped apart and eaten alive by walkers.
Michonne shoved a sword through a little girl’s mouth.
A barely teenage boy was held down and nearly raped. Another teenage girl killed her sister, and had to be put down by her surrogate mother via a bullet to the head. Maggie was nearly raped by The Governor. A nice old man had his head chopped off. We’ve seen the wriggling bodies of walkers hanging from nooses because those people tried to avoid turning by committing suicide. We have seen Rick rip out the jugular of another man’s neck WITH HIS TEETH.
But here’s the greatest, dumbest, richest irony of all that. Despite all the blood we’ve seen on The Walking Dead. Despite all the upsetting and disturbing situations. Despite the notion of cannibals. Despite the fact that we’ve probably seen at least 500 violent deaths on this show, and a couple of near-rape experiences. Despite ALL of that, when it came time to deliver one of the most potent lines from the entire series, delivered by Rick in the final seconds of the fourth season finale of The Walking Dead, he couldn’t say “f*ck.”
How unbelievably ridiculous is that, and how unbelievably dumb does that make our society’s television watchdogs?
Don’t think I don’t appreciate, either, that I can talk about the violent acts, and even feature ultra-violent GIFs from the show, but I have to use a star in the word f*ck otherwise ads will not run on this page. Because GOD FORBID we should hear or see the word “f*cking” — even when it’s not even used in a sexual context — while we’re watching or discussing a show about reanimated dead people feasting on the brains and flesh of survivors. Because, you know, the trauma of seeing a woman give birth only to be shot in the head by her own son may stick with us for a lifetime, but hearing the word f*ck is just TOO much, right?
The FCC is severely, traumatically, and irreparably f*cked in the head.
(Update: Some are suggesting that not using an F-bomb was AMC’s call, and not the FCC. That may be true, but I mention the FCC only because on The Talking Dead after the finale, Hardwick asked Gimple why they didn’t use the f-word, and he specifically said, “Because of the Federal Communications Commission.”)
Well, maybe it’d be OK to allow some swears on the teevee, but as we made it clear in the Great Panty Bunching of Super Bowl XXXVIII, we’re never going to allow anyone to see a woman’s nipple.
I mean, babies feed on those things! We can’t let children see them!
After posting all those GIFs, please tell me that you censored the written word ‘fuck’ as an ironic continuation of the FCC’s hypocrisy. Please?
Have we ever clearly answered the questions of does the FCC censor basic cable or was this an example of the network and/or production company self-censoring?
Self-censorship. Cable channels can technically curse and show boobs whenever they want. But most of them don’t, because they think it’ll cost them advertisers and/or viewers.
Yea, what Patty Boots said. I think it’s crazy that an advertiser would drop out because of a few f-bombs here and there, but then I again I don’t make those sweet sweet cable tv dolla’s
What Patty said. One thing I’ve noticed with AMC is that they’ll edit away the word “shit” when rerunning shows like Breaking Bad during daytime hours.
Thanks for pointing that out Patti. Cable companies or people talking about cable companies and the FCC makes me want to burn the world down.
Why is fuck so bad? Bitch, Shit, Asshole, Pussy, Gash… all acceptable.
In context they are… like you can refer to people as being a pussy or an asshole but most channels will will consider references to body parts”obscene”
You realize that this was AMC corporate, not the FCC? Cable, not broadcast.
Exactly. AMC is not licensing airwaves from the government, etc.
AMC censors/regulates itself- typically to satisfy advertisers.
So the premise of this article as stated is full of dumb.
You are also assuming it was originally written with ‘fuck’ in the line. For all we know the line Rick says could have been the original line. Is there any indication that it was actively censored?
In the comics the line is “They’re fucking with the wrong people.” Adapting it from page to screen they edited/censored the line.
On Talking Dead after the show, Gimple and Andrew Lincoln said they had two versions – one with the F word and one without – that they shot.
Despite the ratings, I guess Walking Dead doesn’t have the grease that Mad Men and Breaking Bad has to get the okay for the rare f bomb.
Ah, thank you. Adding that info to this article would have actually made it constructive, instead of it just sounding like an angry, fact-less rant
Vince Gilligan (who created Breaking Bad, also an AMC show) said that they were allowed one ‘fuck’ per season, and tried to use it to its best effect. Which is why I don’t understand why WD was not able to slip one in there.
I never watched Breaking Bad when it aired on TV (afterwards, on DVD and such), but I recall a few f-bombs here and there, and this is the same network. Was it censored when it originally aired? Did they use a different line for broadcast or something? I knew that line was coming and I was bummed they changed it to ‘screwing’ because it just sounds so weird.
It didn’t drop out originally. They dropped out the audio as the show got more popular. I remember when Walt originally said it to Gretchen it was clear, but every instance after that the audio would be dropped out.
And Breaking Bad at its peak can’t touch The Walking Dead in terms of popularity, and therefore, advertiser money.
AMC does allow curse words – at least one per season, far as I can tell. There was a f*ck in both Mad Men: “F*ck the agency!” and in Breaking Bad: “I f*cked Ted.” However, I feel like since Walking Dead is such a violent show, they chose to edit themselves since they get away with so much else. It would have had more gravitas, sure. But it’s not the worst thing.
Don’t forget: “My name is ASAC Schrader … And you can go FUCK yourself.”
Why doesn’t the US just adopt a ‘watershed’ like us in the UK? It’s pretty effective – after 9 (when all the good TV is on anyway) you can swear as much as you want. And if you’re parenting correctly, little kiddies (who I presume the FCC is trying to protect from all the ‘bad man’ language) should be in bed to miss it.
There already is a version that, it’s called a safe harbor, it just makes everything that much more absurd because there’s no real enforcement of it, just fines.
They do a lot of this stuff is actually self censorship for fear of losing ad revenue because someone who didn’t actually watch it would get their panties in a twist. But hey back when the TLC was actually about Learning they would have shows about sex that would show how women’s nipples get hard during arousal and other stuff that would make soft core porn shoots jealous.
@Duchess: I remember jerkin’ it to that.
Canada allows nipples and swearing on our state sponsored tv station the CBC. The French station had a series called Bleu Nuit, that would show soft core porn.
Let HBO show you how it’s done, AMC.
Adding my 5 cents to the Scooge McDuck gold coin room this discussion has become, American censorship is just completely ass backwards. Violence gets the big shrug, but oh man, naughty words and human body parts we’ve arbitrarily assigned a value of “obscene”. People are stupid.
It’s strange I don’t think of the walking dead being that violent. Occasionally it will shock me (Maggie cutting up Lori to deliver her initially stillborn baby) but the deaths are usually cartoonish and with excessive blood and guts. It doesn’t seem real, it just seems like an explosion in a props room. But yeah it was fucking ridiculous that he couldn’t say fuck. I mean for fucks sake.
Yea, I honestly feel the same. It seems more like watching an over-the-top video game, than real violence. Like you said though, it’s still ridiculous they can’t say fuck
“Remember what the MPAA says; Horrific, Deplorable violence is okay, as long as people don’t say any naughty woids! That’s what this war is all about! ” – Sheila Broflovski
Here’s a handy link where the FCC answers this very question:
[www.fcc.gov]
one thing I’ve noticed since moving to Canada is that they allow a lot of swearing on TV. They will censor it if you say pussy or fag though.
Thanks for not posting spoiler alert… Cannibals.
How was breaking bad allowed a “Fuck” multiple times a season towards the end, but they can’t in another AMC show?? I can wait for the bluray to hear it undropped, i just want it to be there.
The FCC does not regulate content on cable television, only broadcast (over the air, which basically means NBC, CBS, ABC, PBS and local broadcast/independent channels).
Per the FCC: Congress has charged the Commission with enforcing the statutory prohibition against airing indecent programming “by means of radio communications.” The Commission has historically interpreted this restriction to apply to radio and television broadcasters, and has never extended it to cover cable operators. In addition, because cable and satellite services are subscription-based, viewers of these services have greater control over the programming content that comes into their homes, whereas broadcast content traditionally has been available to any member of the public with a radio or television.
Theoretically, every other word on “The Walking Dead” could be “fuck,” and there’s nothing the FCC could do about it. AMC must impose limits of its own, for some ridiculous reason. Maybe some commercial sponsor likes to watch WD with his 10-year-old grandson and hearing “fuck” ruins the wholesome experience of watching zombies eviscerate somebody.
PBS has shown tits before and not just nature documentaries no like the old English shows that come on sometimes show tits and they don’t blur it out.
Why was Breaking Bad allowed to have one f-bomb per season? Is there a reason that the same liberty is not afforded to The Walking Dead? (other than it being overrated)
It brings in a lot more money than Breaking Bad ever did.
Here’s the panel from the comics, in case anyone is interested:
[i.imgur.com]
I can’t believe I have to explain this but here goes…
It’s because all the violence is fake. You do realize that those are not REAL zombies right? Everyone watching knows what they are seeing is fake. It has no basis in reality because it is a Tv show. It is hard to be “offended” over rubber, fake blood and chicken guts.
Language on the other hand, whether in a fictional show or in reality, is all equal. The “F” word is the “F” word whether spoken a character on a zombie show or spoken by a person being interviewed on the nightly news.
Notice how you will not find actual be headings or murders or rapes on TV. Depiction is different than reality.
It just doesn’t make any sense though. Especially is you looks at it like a movie. They depict levels of violence that would get any movie an R rating, but they can’t even say a word that can technically be in a PG-13 rated movie. I know they are two completely different entities, but It makes no sense. And yes the swearing is “real” or whatever but so what. It’s a fucking word.
Your explanation makes some sense, but it doesn’t really work, because it’s an explanation of a nonsensical phenomenon. People’s priorities are bullshit. The belief that any piece of language, language which isn’t even directed at any extant person, could be worse than a depiction of a gruesome murder, makes no sense.
Boxing and UFC telecasts show real-world violence on TV. A real person breaking another person’s real nose with his real fist is somehow not as bad as a fictional person saying the f-word in a room devoid of real people. Professional wrestlers actually slicing each other’s faces with blades is not as bad as a fictional character exposing her breasts in a room that doesn’t contain any people that actually exist. Some asshole on Law & Order SVU describing in gruesome detail a fictional rape and murder identical to real crimes that happen all the time is preferable to hearing that same asshole say “Fuck yeah!” upon apprehending the fictional rapist/murderer. Many intensely grave real things can be shown on news networks — murder trials, detailed recountings of bombings, shots of real airplanes flying into real buildings full of real people — and all of that is more acceptable than a fictional character dropping an f-bomb while fighting for his life. You can watch a real guy detonate his real tibia trying to jump off a real building on Tosh.0, or a guy slice his friend’s hand open with a sword, but you can’t hear Tosh call these people dumbfucks for doing so. None of that makes any sense.
On the other hand, a cartoon of two people fucking each other’s brains out is gonna be censored just about as thoroughly as would be a video recording of two real people doing the same; so depiction isn’t really that different from reality. I bet many viewers wouldn’t even know the difference if they unknowingly saw a real person get shot with a real bullet in some movie with a crew small enough to enable the director to disguise a real murder as a fake one.
Every channel/network/whatever they call themselves (whether “broadcast” or cable) is free to censor whatever they want. The govt. isn’t free to do it preemptively (there being no prior restraint in the U.S.), though it can assess fines against BROADCASTERS (not cable outlets) who violate policies regarding “obscenity.” Some channels (broadcast or cable, but mostly cable) are OK with boobs or swears, others are not. Sometimes it depends on what time of day a program is showing. It’s just whatever the individual channel decides is appropriate for each show and audience. There’s no rational law or guideline that decrees seeing fictional zombies tearing people apart is OK but hearing “fuck” is “real” and therefore unacceptable. Just fucked-up American sensibilities about how violence is A-OK and awesome, but bad words and sex make Jesus cry.
Canadians have porn on basic cable. Your move, America.
