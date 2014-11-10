Here’s The Big Reveal From This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

On this week’s The Walking Dead, Eugene laid out a big reveal.
The group did not like it, especially Abraham.
Dustin will be here later to beak down the episode in full.
I thought the reveal was going to be that he moonlights as The Koogler.
I thought it was going to be that he’s secretly John Larroquette.
Joel Murray
Grown up Chunk from Goonies.
Creepy Hobo Killer from “Too Many Cooks”
Fat Bill Hicks.
@ludditeandroid Yes.
I can’t unsee John Laroquette.
I don’t know how to embed pictures but here you go.
[iv1.lisimg.com]
“I don’t know how to embed pictures but here you go.” you’re a liar just like he is!
damn beat me to the John Laroquette comment
Fat Bill Hicks for the win.
Bill Hicks
How is “dude who has a mullet is not a scientist” a surprising reveal?
I feel like Tennessee Tophat would also work as a name for a sex position…
@John Chimpo I’m partial to “Kentucky Waterfall”.
He is smarter than most people.
@ludditeandroid Hahahahaha YES! OMG! That’s exactly who!
You gotta learn how to respond, buddy.
So Murph spends her life being pissed at Matthew McConaughey for taking part in the save humanity project but then dedicates her entire life to the same project? Pssh. I am plot holio, I need TP for my bunghole.
I LOLed when that dipshit got punched out.
Smart *Coward* is the more complete term for Eugene
Eugene gets socked in the face THREE TIMES by this hulking army guy before falling FACE FIRST into the pavement…and the look on his face is that same dead stare that he’s had since we’ve first seen him.
Seriously, between that, people just closing their eyes and falling down when they got shot, and of course, no more blood in action movies (unless it’s that CGI hair spray blood of course), I wonder, do people actually react to physical pain in movies and tv anymore?
In fairness, after three punches to the face and a face-first fall, he should probably be dead.
When did they ever?
Sooo… Was I The Only Person that wanted Chris Tucker to pop-up… And Say… “YOU GOT KNOCKED THE FUCK OUT MAN!”… ???
You just gonna have to wait a day or too for the Internet to do its job..
*two
If some other nerd hasn’t done it I’ll do it when I get home
Some nerd [www.youtube.com]
@Aunt Jemima
DAMN… You sure called That One… S.M.H, LOL
That faceplant by Eugene was nothing short of glorious.
I will be disappointed if he’s not completely swollen and purple for the rest of the season.
It’s hard to call this a “big reveal” when everyone assumed Eugene was full of shit from the start.
His words said “lies,” but his mullet said “all true”…
And the big reveal was when he was perving out and basically admitted it to Tara anyway.
the water pumps on firetrucks only work when the engine is running.
that really bothered me for some reason. like beyond a normal small oversight or something.
The fact that the truck actually started with 2 year old gas in it didn’t phase you? I let that shit slide. Nobody wants a zombie show about characters running around adding gas stabilizer to engines.
Yeah, but I always chalk that up to, we didn’t see what was going right before our heroes arrived. Maybe that truck was in use as of only last week, who knows? The pumps working while the engines aren’t running is basically the equivalent of them firing bullets without guns.
This is the first time Bill Hicks has lied!
[i.ytimg.com]
But not the first time he died!
TOO SOON.
“We got ourselves a reader!!!!”
The big reveal was how Eugene kept Abraham from blowing his brains out by concocting the “mission” out of thin air when they met.
The big reveal is that Abraham and Rosita like it when people watch them.
Eugene’s reveal sets up some great possibilities for future events. Now we can speculate on how he will be integrated into the group as he really is. And Abraham must justify his own continued existence all over again. Going to DC might not be a crucial mission to them anymore, but it’s still not a bad idea -just a modified quest to secure the safety of the group. And now they have an incentive to join back up with Rick and company. We get to speculate on all this for another couple of episodes while the focus goes back to Carol and Daryl’s rescue of Beth and the folks at the church.
i feel like going to a city is a terrible idea. the farm was a boring show to watch, but a solid zombie survival strategy.
When they have night scenes on this show, I might as well close my eyes. Get your shit together AMC.
Also, I couldnt see shit when they were looking down that road. had no idea what the big deal was until Talking Dead when they said the fields were filled with zombies.
Agree on both points: my wife and were both complaining how impossible it was to see anything during the library scene, especially during that dramatic moment before commercial break where a walker lurches into the frame. It was so dark though, that you couldn’t tell whether it was inside the library or outside, not that anything came of that moment anyway.
Same for the distant shot of the huge zombie crowd in the field: it didn’t seem like this was a herd, but the distance and the lack of clarity in the shot really didn’t seem like it conveyed some huge, enormous threat like it was intended to be.
So, Eugene is not dead from those three punches and a face plant? I thought for sure he was a goner.
if a dude falls from a building and punctures a lung in this world and doesn’t die (that doctor in the previous episode that Beth had to drug for the bearded doc) then why would three punches and a face plant kill someone?
plot drives the bus.
I never bothered to check out Talking Dead but I guess he is alive but in really bad shape. We won’t get an answer until mid-season finale.
so much for his ultimate plan of getting Tara to join the other team.