Here’s The GIF Of Pete Campbell Falling Down The Stairs Set To ‘I’ll Tumble 4 Ya’

Quick story: So there’s this video floating around the Internet today of Pete Campbell clips set to “Hate Me Now” by Nas. It had a chance to be incredible, but the quality isn’t all that great, and the time between when I saw the title and when I finished the video was filled with despair. I give YouTube user Simon Eustace all the credit in the world for coming up with the idea, because it is brilliant, but the payoff left me a wee bit unsatisfied.

So, to cheer myself back up, I took this GIF of Pete Campbell falling down the stairs and set it to the song “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” by Culture Club. And now I’m sharing it with you. Please consider it the third part of my Pete Campbell GIFs Set To Music trilogy, along with him getting punched set to the “Mmm, Whatcha Say” song and him sauntering into a California deli set to “California” by Phantom Planet (better known as the theme song to The O.C.)

Have a great day.

