Here’s The Window Shattering GIFs From This Week’s ‘Fargo’

Contributing Writer
05.28.14 26 Comments

If you recall on last week’s Fargo, some killers were after Malvo. Well, he did not like that one bit.

For me, that was kinda intense; for Malvo, it was a Tuesday.

shrug

Side note, I distracted during Lester’s “confession” with thoughts of a Mr. Show sketch.

Long live Solverson!

