Here’s The Window Shattering GIFs From This Week’s ‘Fargo’

If you recall on last week’s Fargo, some killers were after Malvo. Well, he did not like that one bit.
For me, that was kinda intense; for Malvo, it was a Tuesday.
Side note, I distracted during Lester’s “confession” with thoughts of a Mr. Show sketch.
Long live Solverson!
What are the chances someone was flipping thru channels and thought that was a great Key and Peele skit…
Every week this show gets better and better. I can’t believe I was actually cheering for Lester when he was plowing Hess’ wife.
I get that you’re cheering for Lester in that situation, but I think we’re at the point where we’re not supposed to be rooting for him. He’s a god-dang monster now.
That didn’t stop everyone from rooting for Walter White. People love monsters.
There was a moment there when I was worried they were going to give Lester performance issues because he was looking at a photo of the dead man.
But, nope! Watching Sam Hess’s photo get hate-fucked off the wall was turning him on.
Priceless.
It’s going to be tough watching part 3 of The Hobbit while having flashbacks to this scene.
Yea, i can’t wait till Lester gets shot in the face. Which i think will happen considering in the flashback when he got the gun his wife kept saying that.
I think every man has just wanted to revenge fuck the hot girlfriend/wife of his enemy at least one, so seeing “meek” Lester get to stand in for all of us seemed kind of cathartic. I think that’s why they kept flashing to Sam tormenting Lester on the sidewalk while he railed The Widow Hess.
So very good. The opening segment pre-credits was one of the best things I’ve seen in a long time and the building tracking scene in the city of Fargo was goddamn magical.
Easter egg watch. One “Bark beetle” reference followed immediately by a “Gophers!” reference during a TV watching segment.
One of our watching group loves this show more than Game of Thrones. Granted they haven’t read the books but they make a compelling argument.
I feel for your friend. I like Fargo more than Justified.
WOW! This show, I tell ya! It’s like a pile o’ pancakes drippin’ with extra maple syrup good!
Do we know yet if Malvo even cares about the million dollars or did he just go through all that because he’s an evil bastard who loves to sow destruction and chaos. I like to think that the taped phone conversations are his little blood slides ala Dexter.
I still think the money is in play for Malvo, but when he realized that some heat was on him he needed to settle that first. With Stavros just losing his only son and being very vulnerable, Malvo is surely going to pounce on that.
Good analogy between the taped recordings and Dexter’s blood slides. When I saw Malvo break out that black case with phone conversations he taped, I thought the same thing.
One of Malvo’s superpowers is apparently forcing people to tell him the truth right before he offs them.
“Who sent you?” “Fargo.” (dead)
“Where’s the boss?” “Third floor.” (dead)
“What’s the code for the elevator?” “933” (dead)
I wish those reflections had looked nicer. I guess they were probably accurate, though. Anyway, yet another spectacular episode. I’m glad Key and Peele are playing good guys, even if they’re inept good guys. I’m also glad Molly lived. But she sure seemed very unhappy at the end of this episode.
Lester sure has become one evil son of a bitch. I’m guessing Malvo’s gonna discover next week that it was Lester who ratted him out (via Mr. Wrench), and then kill him not long afterward. Ol’ Lester will have definitely had it coming.
i bet the FBI HQ will use K&P’s scene as training for new recruits.
@oates +1
Was I the only one a little peeved during Malvo’s assault? It started off fine, but then it dragged on for so damn long. I could get what they were going for there, but the entire time my mind is screaming “someone went over-budget and this is how they’re making up for it”. By the end, it seemed more “cheap” than particularly artistic.
didn’t feel like it at all.
The take away from this episode is If you offend Lorne Malvo’s principles he will come and kill you and a bunch of other people because Lorne Malvo don’t play that shit.
Another fantastic episode, The scene where Det. Key and Peele basically played themselves was so unexpected and complemented the ridiculousness of what was happening in the building so well. The only thing Im a lil confused on is if its normal procedure for police to get a search warrant for the home of a child who brought an unloaded gun to school immediately after he’s caught. Just seemed liked kinda of a stretch that Lester’s plan would work so well when there were so many variables he couldnt control. But stranger things have happened it, maybe Im just annoyed by convenience in storytelling.
all season long there’s been way too many conveniences in the story. it bugs me for sure, but I can’t let it do that much when everything around it is so good.
i’m still questioning the fish fall. sure, ya betcha they said a tornado caused it. but tornados don’t form in the winter. apparently the writer is from some warm climate, like CA?
I couldn’t stop laughing during Malvo’s assault on Fargo. It was awesome without ever showing us anything until the last guy flew out the window. And I did laugh when Key responded “It’s a dead body” to the sheriff’s “What you got?”
As for Lester, his fall is epic. Not only destroying his brother (I thought he would just plant the evidence and let it be, but to actually lie in his testimony?) but then lying to Hess’ widow just so he could plow her in the youbetchas (and angry, hateplowing till it hurts too). His end will be just as epic.
Incredible episode yet again. So much to digest.
Still not sold on the fish tornado, loving K&P showing up…knew as soon as I saw the TVMA sexual situations Lester was banging the widow Hess…
Seemed pretty odd that they didn’t show Lesters confession being recorded nor did he have to write anything down? Maybe because of Officer Saul is so incompetent and this will bite him in the ass later?
McSolverson the greatest sleuth of all time… but not understanding that she shot deaf assassin on site and hesitated at the site of Malvo… Also what a dick using a sharpie all over that window
Gus…. I hope he is a mailman by the end of this like god intended colin hanks to be
There is no way Lester doesn’t die a brutal brutal death… man that is going to be entertaining
I want a Key and Peele buddy cop spin off right now.