Here’s Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Pooping On A Crew Of Creepy Times Square Mascots

When Triumph the Insult Comic Dog goes on location, you’re pretty much assured a good time. Trolling Star Wars fans, visiting beer snobs, or taking the piss out of soccer fans, every moment usually leads to comedy gold. This is no different.
Whoever said that Times Square was a clean, Disney-like atmosphere was half right. They just forgot to mention the army of scruffy, costumed pandhandler that inhabit the area. Luckily Triumph is around to clean up and turn these people into a well-oiled, money making machine. Safe to say that you won’t be looking at Minnie Mouse or Spider-Man the same way in the morning.
(Via Team Coco)
I would like to see Triumph do a remote segment with Conan. I don’t think that has ever happened.
Or have him run into Conan who himself is waiting online for Star Wars Episode 7 to open? Have the whole thing come full circle.
Guess the Naked Cowboy retired. Speaking of naked, earlier this year I saw a hot Latina in a red metallic bahting suit that only showed about half her ass cheeks, alongside naked cowboy with her own cowboy hat, boots, and guitar.
It was January. The people watching weren’t the only ones standing to attention.
I’m seeing Spider-Man in a new light. Thank @#$@# Captain America didn’t do that.
Still better than kissing Kirsten Dunst.
Smigel is a genius.