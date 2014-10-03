Here’s Triumph The Insult Comic Dog Pooping On A Crew Of Creepy Times Square Mascots

When Triumph the Insult Comic Dog goes on location, you’re pretty much assured a good time. Trolling Star Wars fans, visiting beer snobs, or taking the piss out of soccer fans, every moment usually leads to comedy gold. This is no different.

Whoever said that Times Square was a clean, Disney-like atmosphere was half right. They just forgot to mention the army of scruffy, costumed pandhandler that inhabit the area. Luckily Triumph is around to clean up and turn these people into a well-oiled, money making machine. Safe to say that you won’t be looking at Minnie Mouse or Spider-Man the same way in the morning.

(Via Team Coco)

