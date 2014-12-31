Here’s When Your Favorite Shows, Including The Final Seasons Of ‘Parks And Rec’ And ‘Justified,’ Return In 2015

Better start catching up on those episodes of black-ish on your 87% full DVR now, because before long, ALL the television will be back. I’ve spent the last week, a.k.a. the only days of the calender year where a new Ryan Murphy show isn’t on, finally finishing season two of House of Cards and beginning Gotham. Not-Commissioner Gordon is my family now.
Here’s when some UPROXX-relevant shows return in 2015, and when notable new series premiere.
Sunday, January 4th
The Simpsons/Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Family Guy/Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Good Wife (CBS)
Monday, January 5th
Gotham/Sleepy Hollow (Fox)
Tuesday, January 6th
Agent Carter (ABC)
Marry Me (NBC)
New Girl/The Mindy Project (Fox)
Wednesday, January 7th
The Middle/The Goldbergs/Modern Family/black-ish (ABC)
Empire (Fox)
American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)
Thursday, January 8th
Archer (FX)
Portlandia (IFC)
Friday, January 9th
Glee (Fox)
Banshee (Starz)
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC)
Sunday, January 11th
Girls/Togetherness/Looking (HBO)
Shameless/House of Lies/Episodes (Showtime)
Tuesday, January 13th
Parks and Recreation (NBC)
Kroll Show (Comedy Central)
Wednesday, January 14th
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Man Seeking Woman (FXX)
Workaholics/Broad City (Comedy Central)
Saturday, January 17th
SNL (NBC)
Monday, January 19th
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (Comedy Central)
Tuesday, January 20th
The Flash (The CW)
Justified (FX)
Wednesday, January 21st
Arrow (The CW)
Wednesday, January 28th
The Americans (FX)
Suits (USA)
Thursday, January 29th
Grey’s Anatomy/Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Sunday, February 1st
The Blacklist (NBC)
Sunday, February 8th
The Walking Dead/Better Call Saul (AMC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Thursday, February 19th
Vikings (History)
Friday, February 27th
House of Cards (Netflix)
Sunday, March 1st
Battle Creek (CBS)
Tuesday, March 3rd
Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC)
Monday, March 9th
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
For the full list and beyond March, Variety’s got you, boo.
when does Silicon Valley start back up?
April
The return of P&R is so bittersweet. I want it now, but I don’t want it to end ever.
I also really need to see how Sleepy Hollow is going to move forward after the craziness in the mid-season finale. That was a hell of a cliffhanger.
Came here to say that very thing about Justified. It’s like the last season of the Wire. I’m SO impatient for it to be here, but the finale will stay on my DVR for as many weeks as I can hold off. I just don’t want it to be over.
Same for P&R, but I’m confident the last season, like 30 Rock’s, will be so outstanding that I’m left much more happy than sad when it’s over.
You’re honestly saying that Galavant is not going to be an UPROXX-relevant show?
(January 4)
Honestly, looking at the full list, this is the first I’ve heard of “Schitt’s Creek,” but it looks somewhat promising. Good cast, at least.
[www.youtube.com]
I would watch that, but what is a POP?
Is Chris Elliott just working method? Otherwise I’d be worried with how meth’d out he looks here.
POP is the old TVGuide channel. I hope Ohara shows her tits.
I believe it’s actually a CBC Show produced in Canada, which is why it airs on whatever POP is in the States, and why no one has heard of it.
Wow this season of AHS: Freakshow is STILL running?
When does “Vikings,” the best drama Uproxx regularly ignores (as this update proves), return?
Vikings gets noticed here, and it says Feb 19th
How in the hell are House of Lies and Episodes still around???
Banshee is on Cinemax not Starz.
Exactly or else I’d need to adjust my cable
Brief shout out for the final season of the uneven but under appreciated “Cougar Town”, which kicks off Tuesday January 6.
Penny Can!