Here’s When Your Favorite Shows, Including The Final Seasons Of ‘Parks And Rec’ And ‘Justified,’ Return In 2015

Better start catching up on those episodes of black-ish on your 87% full DVR now, because before long, ALL the television will be back. I’ve spent the last week, a.k.a. the only days of the calender year where a new Ryan Murphy show isn’t on, finally finishing season two of House of Cards and beginning Gotham. Not-Commissioner Gordon is my family now.

Here’s when some UPROXX-relevant shows return in 2015, and when notable new series premiere.

Sunday, January 4th

The Simpsons/Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Family Guy/Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Good Wife (CBS)

Monday, January 5th

Gotham/Sleepy Hollow (Fox)

Tuesday, January 6th

Agent Carter (ABC)

Marry Me (NBC)

New Girl/The Mindy Project (Fox)

Wednesday, January 7th

The Middle/The Goldbergs/Modern Family/black-ish (ABC)

Empire (Fox)

American Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)

Thursday, January 8th

Archer (FX)

Portlandia (IFC)

Friday, January 9th

Glee (Fox)

Banshee (Starz)

Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC)

Sunday, January 11th

Girls/Togetherness/Looking (HBO)

Shameless/House of Lies/Episodes (Showtime)

Tuesday, January 13th

Parks and Recreation (NBC)

Kroll Show (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, January 14th

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia/Man Seeking Woman (FXX)

Workaholics/Broad City (Comedy Central)

Saturday, January 17th

SNL (NBC)

Monday, January 19th

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (Comedy Central)

Tuesday, January 20th

The Flash (The CW)

Justified (FX)

Wednesday, January 21st

Arrow (The CW)

Wednesday, January 28th

The Americans (FX)

Suits (USA)

Thursday, January 29th

Grey’s Anatomy/Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Sunday, February 1st

The Blacklist (NBC)

Sunday, February 8th

The Walking Dead/Better Call Saul (AMC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Thursday, February 19th

Vikings (History)

Friday, February 27th

House of Cards (Netflix)

Sunday, March 1st

Battle Creek (CBS)

Tuesday, March 3rd

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD (ABC)

Monday, March 9th

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

For the full list and beyond March, Variety’s got you, boo.