Here’s Your Guide To The Comic-Con 2014 TV Panels That Matter

Rejoice, geeks! Comic-Con is here once again! The four-day festival starts this Thursday in San Diego, and to get you prepared for the fun, we’ve come up with a list of the panels and presentations that absolutely cannot be missed. Today, we’re looking at some of the most highly-anticipated panels from the world of TV.

Thursday, July 24th

24: Live Another Day — 10-11AM, Ballroom 20

Featuring Keifer Sutherland and Executive Producer Jon Casser. If you’re cautiously optimistic about the return of Jack Bauer — and who isn’t? — check out this panel. Hopefully, the highlights featured in the presentation will have us feeling less nervous about the return of our favorite agent. Or, maybe we’ll be be left scratching our heads wondering why the show was brought back in the first place.

Key & Peele and Introducing Moonbeam City — 1:30-3PM, Indigo Ballroom

Featuring Keegan Michael-Key, Jordan Peele, and Tom Lennon, along with creator Scott Gairdner and Rob Lowe to introduce the new animated series, Moonbeam City.

Greendale Forever: TV Guide’s tribute to Community — 2:15-3:15 PM, Ballroom 20

Featuring Dan Harmon, the cast, and possibly some Yahoo! commenters.

Hannibal — 4:45-5:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Creator Bryan Fuller and stars Caroline Dhavernas, Scott Thompson, and Aaron Abrams.

Sharknado: The Second One — 7:15-8:15PM, Room 6BCF

Featuring Ian Ziering (Fin Shepard), Tara Reid (April Wexler), Kari Wuhrer (Ellen Brody), Judah Friedlander (Bryan), and director Anthony C. Ferrante. Chances are, whether you want to admit or not, the idea of a Sharknado sequel has you just a little bit excited. Even though it’s basically a deliberate attempt to create MST3K bait, it’s still weirdly enjoyable. So, this panel featuring clips from the new film, and appearances from all the major stars should be a joy for people who are willing to embrace their guiltiest pleasures.

Friday, July 25th



My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic — 11:45 AM-12:45 PM, Room 6A

Yeah, I’m willing to bit there’s some bronies who read UPROXX. If you’re a diehard fan, or you just want to see what the heck the fuss is all about, this would be a worthy presentation to check out.

The Walking Dead — 12:20-1:20 PM Hall H

Featuring Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Chad Coleman, and Michael Cudlitz, along showrunner Scott Gimple, and Executive Producer Robert Kirkman. As far as I know, Chris Hardwick will not be hosting this panel. But lovers of AMC’s favorite zombie-related program will enjoy new clips from upcoming episodes, as well as appearances from just about the entire cast.

Game of Thrones –– 1:40-2:40 PM, Hall H

Featuring David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Gwendoline Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Natalie Dormer, Kit Harington, Rose Leslie, Rory McCann, Pedro Pascal, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams. Let me guess: you just read through that list of cast members, didn’t see Emilia Clarke’s name, and are now sorely disappointed that you’ll have to put off your marriage proposal for another year. Hey, I hear ya man. But this should still be a good panel with several of the key cast members showing up, and of course, a chance to ask when the dragons are finally going to show up in San Diego!

Rick and Morty — 1:45PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

The animated series created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland is coming off a brilliant first season, so it should be a thrill to see what the pair has in store for Season 2. What sort of fiendish plots might the Council Of Ricks be up to? Hopefully, this panel will give us some insight.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Agent Carter — 3-4PM, Ballroom 20

Obviously, anything Marvel related in a big deal at Comic-Con. Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. started out a bit lukewarm in its inaugural season, but as the year progressed, it gradually found its footing, and it looks like it could blossom into one of the best shows on television. Let’s hope this presentation gives us the indication that things will continue to head in the right direction.

Bob’s Burgers — 4PM, Indigo Ballroom

Archer — 5PM, Indigo Ballroom

Featuring Adam Reed, H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and co-EP Casey Willis. Comic-Con is all about making life easy for H. Jon Benjamin.

Adventure Time: A Totally Algebraic Dramatic Reading — 6:15PM, Horton Grand Theatre

Adventure Time has been one of the most creative shows on TV for years now, but more importantly, I’m quite interested in finding out what a “totally algebraic reading” is. If it’s not sufficiently algebraic, there could be rioting in the streets!

Arrow — 5:30 PM, Room 24ABC

Sleepy Hollow — 5:45 PM, Room BCF

Orphan Black — 6PM, Room 6A