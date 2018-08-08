HGTV Bought The House From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Out From Under Lance Bass

#Lance Bass
08.07.18 6 mins ago

YouTube

The Brady Bunch may be coming back to TV. Well, the house from The Brady Bunch might be, anyway. This isn’t some kind of reboot, that’s already been done. But HGTV announced on Tuesday that they’ve purchased the home from the classic TV show, and Lance Bass is “heartbroken” over it.

According to Yahoo, the home improvement simulator that airs non-stop in your parent’s living room is buying the home and plans to restore it to “it’s 1970s glory” according to David Zaslay, the CEO of Discovery. Zaslay announced the acquisition at an earnings conference call on Tuesday, answering the question many had earlier in the week: who stole the house out from under former NSYNC member Lance Bass?

Bass tweeted about his failed quest to purchase the house late Sunday, saying he was “heartbroken” that an anonymous company was willing to pay any price to get its hands on the most famous establishing shot of a mid-century split level home on the planet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lance Bass
TAGSHGTVlance bassThe Brady Bunch

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP