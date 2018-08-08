HGTV Bought The House From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Out From Under Lance Bass

YouTube

The Brady Bunch may be coming back to TV. Well, the house from The Brady Bunch might be, anyway. This isn’t some kind of reboot, that’s already been done. But HGTV announced on Tuesday that they’ve purchased the home from the classic TV show, and Lance Bass is “heartbroken” over it.

According to Yahoo, the home improvement simulator that airs non-stop in your parent’s living room is buying the home and plans to restore it to “it’s 1970s glory” according to David Zaslay, the CEO of Discovery. Zaslay announced the acquisition at an earnings conference call on Tuesday, answering the question many had earlier in the week: who stole the house out from under former NSYNC member Lance Bass?

Bass tweeted about his failed quest to purchase the house late Sunday, saying he was “heartbroken” that an anonymous company was willing to pay any price to get its hands on the most famous establishing shot of a mid-century split level home on the planet.