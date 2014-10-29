‘The Lesson Is Never Try’: Homer Simpson’s 15 Most Indispensible Parenting Quotes

1. “You tried your best and you failed miserably. The lesson is never try.”
From “Burns Heir,” telling Bart and Lisa the harsh truth about the world.
2. “To Lisa: never forget your daddy loves d’oh!”
From “Lisa’s Sax,” Homer’s inscription on Lisa’s saxophone.
3. “But I was using my whole ass!”
From “Grampa Vs. Sexual Inadequacy,” when Bart calls out his “half-assed over-parenting.”
4. “The key to parenting is don’t overthink it. Because overthinking leads to … what were talking about?”
From “Insane Clown Poppy,” when Krusty asks Homer for advice on being a parent.
5. “Kids are the best; you can teach them to hate the things you hate. And they practically raise themselves, what with the internet and all.”
From “Eight Misbehavin’,” telling Apu how great kids are.
6. (after Marge says raising Bart and Lisa was initially difficult) “Then we figured out we could park them in front of the TV. That’s how I was raised, and I turned out TV.”
From “Behind The Laughter,” explaining how television made raising a family much easier.
7. “And my dream is to get rid of Bart. How many lives must you ruin?!”
From “New Kids On The Blecch,” when Bart wants to leave to tour with his boy band the Party Posse.
The second image is in the wrong aspect ratio. It should be horizontally compressed by 25 percent.
I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.
How could you leave off the drunken advice to Bart about a woman being like a refrigerator? Or love letter to Marge from the brewery?
you got a butt that won’t quit
I thought this exact thing. “But you can’t stop at one, you wanna drink another woman!”
There is some unpossibly bad English in this post.
I’m Idaho
“Look, Lisa, I’m still trying to get to know you. Who’s your favorite Traveling Wilbury? Is it Jeff Lynne?”
“Dad, you’ve had eight years to get to know me. It’s too late.”
“But I’m full of questions. What’s your favorite cigar size? Is it Robusto? Is it?”
Would the line “Why, you could wake up dead tomorrow” ::blank stare:: count as advice to?
Homer: “Once I wanted a baseball glove so badly I held my breath until I passed out and hit my head on the coffee table. The doctors thought I might have brain damage!”
Bart: “Dad, what’s the point of this story?”
Homer: “I like stories!”
Not technically being a parent, but love using “I love you too Pepsi”. Great use of caring but not really.
oh JaxTom, you are so learned.
marge: have you noticed any change in bart?
homer: new glasses?
marge: no…he looks like something might be disturbing him.
homer: probably misses his old glasses.
marge: i guess we could get more involved in bart’s activities, but then i’d be afraid of smothering him.
homer: yeah, and then we’d get the chair.
marge: that’s not what i meant.
homer: it was, marge, admit it.
There needs to be a post dedicated to Barny Gumble. IE ” It begins !!”
If only there was a character with a name spelled that way.
Yeah that missing letter i guess made it hard for you to figure it out.
Weaseling out of things is important to learn. It’s what separates us from the animals. Except the weasel.
When he was teaching Bart to fight dirty. Cry or scream and the man will shake his head in disgust. Somethin like that.
First you gotta shriek like a woman until he turns away in disgust. That’s when it’s time to kick some back!
“Please, kids, stop fighting. Maybe Lisa’s right about America being the land of opportunity, and maybe Adil’s got a point about the machinery of capitalism being oiled with the blood of the workers.”
Bart: I am through with working, working is for chumps.
Homer: Son, I’m proud of you. I was twice your age before I figured that out!