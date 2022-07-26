Jim Hopper had a Gandalf-like resurrection during season four of Netflix’s mega-hit series Stranger Things. But at one point, the actor who plays him would have been fine if Hawkins’ newly svelte former-police chief never made it to Russia.

“There were several times I thought he should die,” David Harbour told Variety. “I certainly thought that in the beginning, because he was so destroyed and hell bent on destruction. Then when it seemed like he went in season three, I was happy for him.” But the Emmy nominee had a change of heart, probably when he learned he would hold a sword in the latest season. “As he’s being resurrected as the man he wants to become, it would almost be nicer to keep him alive. Let’s see what they choose,” he said.

Harbour also discussed his dramatic weight loss. “I don’t want to play the same notes. So I said let’s go for it and have him lose weight and shave his head and do something that is such a dramatic difference from season three,” he said. Harbour apologized to all those who are mourning his dad bod, but don’t worry, “I will tell you this: David Harbour will have dad bods in the future, I have no doubt,” he joked.

The only thing I want for Christmas is for Harbour’s Santa to not be ripped.

(Via Variety)