Has ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Finished Filming Yet?

The good news: Fans of George R.R. Martin-fueled HBO shows did not have their supply slowed down by the Hollywood strikes. By the time that those first work stoppages were called by writers, Season 2 of House of the Dragon had already locked its scripts, and filming occurred mainly with European actors, which also insulated them from the ongoing actor’s strike.

As such, we should expect to see Season 2 arrive in mid 2024, but still, anxious viewers might want to know whether filming has finished yet.

The answer to that question, fortunately, is yes. In late September, actor Steve Toussaint (who portrays Corlys “The Sea Snake” Velaryon), Instagrammed a few photos to mark the occasion. This includes a standard trailer shot and very short blond locks, which makes me wonder if Daemon Targaryen has given Corlys’ hair the same treatment that Vaemond received for shouting that Rhaenyra’s first three sons were “bastards.”

“‘And that’s a wrap on Steve!,'” Toussaint wrote in a caption. “What a blast to work with such great people! Now it’s in the hands of editors, SFX folk, and whoever else. Hope you like it when you eventually get to see it! #hotd #hotd2”

When Season 2 does arrive, the premiere episode shall be called “A Son For A Son,” which means that it might be time to get scared for Aemond after his oopsie that led to Vhagar killing Luke and Arrax. Readers of the book will have a solid hunch about what happens there, but everyone can probably agree that Aemond is entertaining as hell, so keeping him on the show for the long haul would be in everyone’s interests. So hopefully, that episode title will not be as literal as it sounds at face value.