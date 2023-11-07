After you’ve finished up your first run of Suits, you might be wondering which early-to-mid 2000s hour-long drama will be the next show to hold your attention. You’ve surely already seen and been haunted by every episode of Criminal Minds, and it’s too much of a time commitment to dive into all 400+ episodes of Grey’s Anatomy unless you began that journey over a decade ago and have no way out. So here comes Hulu deciding for you by adding all 177 episodes of House to the library! Have you seen House?! It might be time to watch House!

House stars Stuart Little’s Hugh Laurie as a grumpy doctor who is a major jerk but he’s good at saving lives so they keep him around. The show also had a star-studded cast, including Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Morrison, Kal Penn, Omar Epps, and Jesse Spencer. And Dave Matthews in one episode.

Every episode revolves around one medical mystery or a patient with confusing symptoms that Dr. House must try to dramatically cure. Laurie received six Emmy nominations for his ability to swap his British accent for a Central Jersey one, while also solving various ailments. Plus, every actor from the era has appeared on the show in some capacity, most of the time being very weird.

The series ran from 2004 to 2012 on Fox, or, if you were lucky, you could watch eights consecutive episodes on USA Network’s weekly Sunday marathons. The point is that it’s a good show…

…and now it’s streaming on Hulu.