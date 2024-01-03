How Many Episodes Are In ‘Night Court’ Season 2?

Back in 2008, 30 Rock brought back the cast of Night Court for a one-episode revival after the original series was canceled in 1992. The whole episode was basically just a way for Tina Fey and Co. to riff on the many reboots in the works at the time, but it also brought up a good point: there never was closure on the hit series. So it was brought back in the year 2023, because we, as a society, needed closure.

The revival of Night Court is back in session for another season, with The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch portraying Abby Stone, daughter of the late Harry Stone from the original series, as she holds the dreaded night shift at the Manhattan Criminal Court. Season one premiered last year, and now season two is in full swing.

Night Court returned with a holiday episode in December, and in 2024, new episodes will air on Tuesdays. Season two will consist of 13 episodes, which is a lot considering production was cut short due to the strikes last year.

John Larroquette, original star and producer told TheWrap that the crew was quick to return to work after negotiations were met. “Luckily, the production was being held, the stages [were] held — everything is there. We didn’t have to rebuild all of that, which sometimes happens — they need the space, so they strike stuff — but we didn’t have to do that,” he confirmed.

You can watch Night Court on Peacock.