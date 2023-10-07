How Many Episodes Are In ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Season 2?

Last week Our Flag Means Death returned to the airwaves. Season 2 of the Max pirate comedy, featuring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, kicked off, but not in the traditional TV or even streaming fashion. Instead of dropping one episode, as in the old days, or all of them, as Netflix tends to do, three were made available right out of the gate. That begs the question: How many episodes are there this season?

The answer to that is: eight. That’s two fewer episodes than in Season 1, which had 10. What’s more, the release strategy is fairly unusual. Here are when the next five episodes get released:

Episode 4, “Fun and Games”: October 12

Episode 5, TBA: October 12

Episode 6, TBA: October 19

Episode 7, TBA: October 19

Episode 8, TBA: October 26

Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the life of Stede Bonnett, known as the “Gentleman Pirate,” who becomes a pirate after ditching his previous life as a moneyed member of the landed gentry of Barbados. The show has been acclaimed for its LGBTQIA+ inclusion, which includes not one, not two, but three queer relationships, one involving a nonbinary character. It also reunites frequent collaborators Darby and Waititi, the former who can also be seen in the latter’s new film Next Goal Wins.

You can stream the first three episodes — as well as the first season — of Our Flag Means Death on Max.