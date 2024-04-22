Social media is a real minefield these days, and Netflix’s The Circle has been documenting the twists and turns in the influencer realm . This year, the experimental series will incorporate AI because, you know, why not? That’s the thing to do in 2024, and the sixth season of this show premiered on April 17 with the first dose of four episodes. From there, the next competition began with participants vying to win a $100,000 prize.

How Many Episodes Are In ‘The Circle’ Season 6?

The season will contain 13 episodes. The Tudum blog has details on the new cast members who will keep viewers coming back for more, but the AI chatbot who might run this joint will be named “Max.” Hmm:

Catfishing and The Circle go together like hashtags and emojis — players have used fake personas to scheme their way to the top from the very beginning of the social experiment. Now it’s time to take the game to the next level with the arrival of Max, an open-source artificial intelligence chatbot competing this season as a seemingly veryfrom human player.

Apparently, Max has been programmed to be an expert on all past seasons of The Circle, and here’s another twist: the human influencers will not know that Max happens to be an AI bot. Eventually, they should find out the truth, but yeah, Max is probably gonna win this season, right?

The Circle‘s first five seasons are currently streaming in full on Netflix.