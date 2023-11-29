How Many Episodes Are In ‘Slow Horses’ Season 3?

Gary Oldman is back for Slow Horses Season 3, the critically acclaimed spy series from Apple TV+. The show centers around a group of disgraced M15 agents who are unceremoniously dumped in a dead-end department known as Slough House where they’re led by Oldman’s frumpy and disgruntled Jackson Lamb. James Bond, this crew is not.

However, the Slough House department soon find themselves in a position to prove their worth as agents, and the show has been racking up rave reviews. Season 3 is already sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. As for how many episodes viewers can expect this season, the answer is six.

Here’s the release schedule:

Episodes 1 & 2: November 29

Episode 3: December 6

Episode 4: December 13

Episode 5: December 20

Episode 6: December 27

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season that’s based on Real Tigers, the third book in the Slough House series by Mick Herron:

“Slow Horses” is darkly funny espionage drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes. In season three, a romantic liaison in Istanbul threatens to expose a buried MI5 secret in London. When Jackson Lamb (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself.

Slow Horses Season 3 premieres November 29 on Apple TV+.