The final Yellowstone episodes might be a little weird to film. That’s an understatement, given that Kevin Costner, who has portrayed patriarch John Dutton for the entire show’s run, will not return and, in fact, might sue some producers over the whole mess. Beyond that, the cast will be returning after one of Taylor Sheridan’s ranches sued Cole Hauser (and apparently dropped the suit), but hey, this is a cowboy soap opera, and a little bit of drama might make the show even more enticing. How much drama? That depends.

How Many Episodes Are In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Part 2?

The answer comes from Josh Lucas, who portrays the younger version of John Dutton and is currently promoting Palm Royale for Apple TV+. When quizzed on the red carpet by Deadline, Lucas responded, “I think we’re going to do ten or so more episodes and wrap up the story.” How did he receive this valuable information? Presumably, from Taylor Sheridan: “I did text Taylor a couple of months back and said, ‘Hey man, I’ve loved working on the show so much.’ He’s like, ‘Well we’ll be back.'”

According to Decider, Lucas’ time on Yellowstone did cross over with his new Apple TV+ show. That led to a bizarre juxtaposition involving a cow:

“I would leave work on Friday on Palm Royale and go on Saturday morning and shoot Yellowstone and shoot John Dutton. And because I worked out this crazy thing where Palm Royale was my primary job, Yellowstone had to work around Palm Royale, and I would literally fly straight to Montana, and get on a cow, and put on a mustache, put on Kevin Costner’s voice, and then go right back to Douglas.”

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood strikes again.

Apple TV+’s Palm Royale debuts on March 20.

