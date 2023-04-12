Warner Bros. Discovery officially revealed its long-rumored streaming service, Max, which combines HBO Max and Discovery+ into one super app filled with everything from The Sopranos to episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper. The platform also announced a slew of new shows including a Harry Potter series that will tackle each of the books, one season at a time, and there was even a trailer for Colin Farrell’s The Penguin, the first of many spinoffs from The Batman.

Of course, the big question is how much will all of this cost. Fortunately, Warner Bros. Discovery shared the price points for Max and stressed that it will be a seamless transition for current HBO Max subscribers. If you’re already subscribed through a standalone plan or through your cable provider, you’re good to go. Even better, the Max plans are the same price as HBO Max, so there isn’t a price hike out of the gate. (Down the road? Who the heck knows?)

Here are the price points for Max:

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year

2 concurrent streams, 1080 resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year

4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality

Max launches May 23, 2023.