How To Get Your Fix Of Alexandra Daddario This Halloween

Birds are flying in circles, dogs are whining, cats are acting like assholes. OK, that last one’s not any different, but the animals, they can sense what’s coming: LIST-MAKING SEASON. There are only two months of 2014 left, which means there’s only one month left to rank the best-of everything. It shouldn’t be exhausting having to explain why Birdman or Snowpiercer are the greatest movies of the year, but it is, because there’s always going to be one guy who mentions TMNT or something stupid. At least there’s one thing we can all agree on: DADDARIO.

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen her in anything, but lucky for us, Halloween’s right around the corner and she’s in two recent-ish horror movies. The first: Texas Chainsaw 3D, which is about as good as you’d expect the third film in a reboot series to be, but it’s not without its moments:

Daddario actually gives a fairly solid performance, bringing a believable sense of sheer terror to a character most scream-queen actresses are too wooden to convey. A slightly better film is Bereavement, the prequel to Malevolence that came out in 2010. Again, she’s the highlight.

The whole thing’s on YouTube, so after the kids are done trick or treating, spend the night with your husband or wife, boyfriend or girlfriend, Rust or Marty sipping pumpkin beer and enjoying some Daddario. Either that, or just watch that episode of True Detective again.